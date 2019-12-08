Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is more than a club. We are a student business organization. FBLA participates in a variety of activities, including state competitions. We excel in community service projects. We even help our younger students learn about business opportunities in the Klamath Basin. FBLA is great for the community, we help our local businesses, and they help us in return.
Mazama FBLA is pro-Basin. Everything we do revolves around our community.
Having partnered with Friends of the Children, our chapter donates time to the annual friendraiser event. FBLA has previously partnered with the March of Dimes organization. Our chapter has sold pumpkins to raise funds for prematurity awareness.
Career inspiration
With the help of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, through the Klamath Youth Leadership Program, students are exposed to a wide variety of careers within our county, state, and the world.
Mazama High School offers several business classes for students. With these classes, FBLA members have a higher chance to excel at the State Leadership Conference. Our teachers, Mr. (Sergio) Cisneros and Mrs. (Benji) Henslee, invite local business owners to help with instruction.
Real world perspective
Not only do Mazama business classes cover textbook concepts; students experience a real world perspective through guest speakers.
Mazama FBLA has cultivated connections with our colleges to provide a better future for our members.
Our relationship with Klamath Community College (KCC) has fostered hosting of the annual Business Skills Academy, which many other regional FBLA Chapters participate. When at KCC, it is an opportunity for us to practice prior to the Cascade Regional Skills Conference and the State Leadership Business Conference.
We also partnered with Oregon Tech (OIT) creating the Diploma to Degree (D2D) program. Upon enrollment into the D2D program, FBLA members qualify for up to two-terms of free tuition.
FBLA is not just a club. We advocate for student success.
Through community service and many business partners, our hope is to connect students to many opportunities. “Live Here, Learn Here, Earn Here,” says Mrs. Henslee. This inspires us to do what is best for the community: teaching our members how to be productive citizens in our area. Helping provide a better future for the Klamath Basin.