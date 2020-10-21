I voted for Nathan Ratliff for Klamath County Circuit Court judge.
Nathan Ratliff has extensive experience in criminal law, divorce, child custody, guardianship, real estate, water rights, probate, personal injury, landlord-tenant, and business issues. He has assisted clients in business formation and planning, estate planning, real estate, and other complex transactions. His broad experience has allowed him to provide comprehensive legal representation of his clients and their families and businesses. Nathan Ratliff has served as the presiding judge of the Klamath Falls Municipal Court for four years. None of the other candidates have such diverse and well-rounded experience.
I worked closely with Nathan Ratliff during the last ten years of my practice and found him to be compassionate, conscientious, diligent, to have a brilliant legal mind, and fully committed and involved in finding the best solution for our clients’ problems.
Appointment as a judge should not be an internship, apprenticeship, or on-the-job training. As the primary trial court in Klamath County, issues that go to court are supervised by the Circuit Court judges who should have experience as a judge and broad experience in all fields of the law. If you find yourself in court, it is critical that the judge who will decide your case has knowledge and experience in the issues you are facing. The experience of the incumbent, appointed by Governor Barbara Roberts, is essentially limited to practice of criminal law.
All four candidates for Circuit Court Judge are ethical and demonstrate integrity and honesty. However, only one candidate has the background and experience in multiple areas of law and as a judge to best serve Klamath County. Only one was born and raised in Klamath County and can trace his Klamath County roots back five generations. Only one has lived our Klamath way of life. Nathan Ratliff is clearly the best choice for Circuit Court Judge.
William Ganong
Klamath Falls