I’m voting for Judge Alycia Kersey this November for circuit court judge. Alycia meets people where they are and fosters relationships with them on a personal level. Having a justice who is well connected with her community will ensure the court creates a positive relationship with the people it serves.
Alycia leads with compassion and humility. These qualities guide her professional work and service in the community.
I hope that you will join me in voting for Judge Alycia Kersey. She is committed to the people of Klamath Falls and will protect our rights. Vote Judge Kersey this November.
Alex Stork
Klamath Falls