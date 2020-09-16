It will be the second time this year that a fluke in dire 2020 circumstances has oddly benefitted the Southern Oregon film industry, as this weekend marks not only the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF) — but the only film festival nationally this fall slated to host an in-person event.
Earlier this year when the throes of COVID’s onslaught forced business shutdowns nationwide in March, including nearly all theaters, an independent film shot in Klamath Falls in 2018, “Phoenix, Oregon,” by a fluke became the top film in the country in box office revenue — doubling down on that accomplishment by also dubiously becoming the lowest grossing film to ever hold that honor.
Now Klamath County’s relatively low COVID numbers comparable to the rest of the state and country affords Klamath Falls another claim to notoriety, as every other fall festival has been forced to cancel, switch to a temporary drive-in theater approach, or exclusively turn to online platforms.
KIFF will take a somewhat different form this year compared to the past but still welcome audiences, with 100 people total permitted inside the Ross Ragland Theater each day for the three-day festival. To maintain strict headcounts in-person tickets are being sold on a per-day basis rather than a festival-wide pass. It may not be at capacity from past years, but still enticing enough to welcome visiting filmmakers from across Oregon to Klamath Falls for the festivities.
Taking place Sept. 18-20, this year’s film festival continues KIFF’s tradition of showcasing exclusively made-in-Oregon films, but with an added twist offering activities online as well as in-person in a hybrid format. Through one of several virtual film festival platforms that have emerged in the wake of the global pandemic, Eventive Virtual Festival will offer the entire Klamath Independent Film Festival slate online in an on-demand format along with exclusive livestreams of every in-theater activity — providing the full experience from the comfort of home.
There are of course changes afoot in light of safety and social distancing. Gone is the traditional opening night gala and street fair, replaced instead with an online kickoff party for filmmakers and guests prior to Friday night’s feature film — “The Last Blockbuster” — a nostalgic documentary about the lone surviving Blockbuster Video store. All ticketholders will need to pass safety protocols including temperature checks, facemask and contact tracing requirements before permitted entry to the venue. Inside the Ross Ragland Theater, staff have blocked off every other row and the entire orchestra pit seating area in order to maintain social distancing. Question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers are normally handled with volunteers passing microphones around, but instead this year “no-touch mics” will be setup in multiple places for audience members to walk to for questions.
The capacity for livestreams and online delivery has many people in the film industry paying close attention to KIFF this year, an opportunity that event organizers hope to capitalize on with tourism-based advertising and enlisting the help of several famous filmmakers from the region to encourage film productions to come to the area. The effect of just one major film production can have a profound positive economic impact, necessitating hotel rooms for 50 people or more for a month, daily catering and restaurant visits, and the hire of local cast and crew for a variety of production-related tasks. Other states have recognized this economic impact such as New Mexico and Georgia, investing millions into facilities and tax incentives for film crews, and Oregon’s ongoing effort to be considered “film-friendly” has garnered an increase in visiting productions.
KIFF has already grown by leaps and bounds since its inception eight years ago, starting solely as a single-day celebration of local filmmakers into a nationally recognized multi-day festival recognizing the best in Oregon filmmaking. Now Klamath’s distinction as the premier Oregon-centric film fest, while standing alone as the only one in the country still able to present a festival in its traditional form, may soon add our corner of the state to the map of must-visit locales for filmmakers in future years.
— Kurt Liedtke is the executive director of Klamath Film. He also works for The Herald and News.