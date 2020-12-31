Time marches on.
Many consider that axiom a pleasant thought as 2020 passes into history, and we all wonder what might unfold in 2021.
Hopefully, the new year will bring less upheaval, less conflict and less acrimony. But if, like so many other years that have come and gone, the new year presents even more surprising new challenges, we’ll meet them with the same resolve that Americans have always summoned in trying times.
Here are some suggestions for taking what we’ve learned over the past year, and using those lessons to steel our nerves for whatever may come.
Locally, we can celebrate that living in the Klamath Basin brings its own rewards. Klamath residents enjoy a little more relaxed lifestyle, a little more treasured camaraderie among friends and colleagues, and a little more pleasant climate for healthy living.
Sure, plenty of other communities make the same claims of advantage. But we know who really has the goods.
And yes, we’ve sensed the angst that seems to have the country in its grip. But day by day we simply greet each new sunrise with optimism, work to better our community, and look forward to the relaxation of a peaceful evening at home.
And, yes, we’re mindful that some among us don’t see such a rosy colored picture. Loss of loved ones, financial troubles and mental stress have taken a bitter toll. But time marches on, and somehow we survive.
At the state level, we encourage our representatives in the Legislature to seek out friends in Salem who will help advance measures to benefit Klamath. Funding for schools, higher education and economic development in rural areas will need the backing of powerful people in urban areas.
Finally, at the national level, we urge those who serve in the administrative and legislative branches of government to remember another axiom that has served us well over the years: Find the common ground.
Here’s to a pleasant and prosperous 2021.
— Todd Kepple manages the Klamath County Museum.