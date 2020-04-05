In response to the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, the Klamath Community College (KCC) Foundation will next week launch a Keep Students Connected emergency fund campaign to ensure KCC can continue to support our students’ needs, especially in this time of uncertainty and rapid transition to online-only courses for spring term.
KCC’s students are among some of the community members hardest hit by state-mandated social distancing measures, resulting in lost hours at work, and in some cases, lost jobs altogether. Lost employment opportunities can often lead to housing, food, healthcare, and childcare insecurities that prevent students from successfully pursuing or completing their higher education goals. With the necessary transition of online-only course delivery for spring term, many KCC students are faced with connectivity issues, either by being a first-time online student or by not having the technology on-hand to take online classes. We know our students are serious about their education and will rise to the challenge, but for many it will not be without hardship.
The KCC Foundation is very focused on helping students through the current health crisis right now. The importance of education is great. Contributing to this emergency fund is just one way to support a safe and healthy community.
At this time, the college and the KCC Foundation are adhering to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate to limit gatherings and to provide student instruction remotely in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of our community.
Even so, we are committed as ever to ensuring students and programs at KCC are given the full support they need to succeed during this turbulent time, including providing assistance to students through the soon-to-launch Keep Students Connected emergency fund.
Many of you have already shared your deep concerns and contacted us to learn how you can help KCC students as they navigate these difficult circumstances. The KCC Foundation staff and board truly appreciate the incredible support of our community. In the weeks ahead, we will share with you the ways you may be able to support our students and their respective programs.
Please do your part to remain healthy and safe.
Contact the KCC Foundation to donate or for more information about the Keep Students Connected emergency fund campaign. Charles “Chip” Massie, executive director: massie@klamathcc.edu, 541-880-2339; or Patricia Springer, administrative assistant: springer@klamathcc.edu, 541-880-2234.