It was January 20, the day of the Presidential inauguration.
Like everyone else, I was excited and eager with anticipation. Like thousands of others, I would be at the U.S. Capitol watching as the outgoing president welcomed the incoming president.
I was living in Washington, D.C., while on active duty in the Navy. My apartment was just three blocks from the Supreme Court and four blocks from the Capitol. Because of the day’s significance, many of us were given the day off so we could witness and participate in an American tradition, the peaceful transfer of power on the East Portico of the Capitol.
Even though I arrived more than hour early, the Capitol grounds were packed. People were chatting with strangers, buzzing with anticipation.
That day, Richard Nixon was sworn in as the nation’s 37th president by Chief Justice Earl Warren. After his speech, Nixon, a Republican, and outgoing President Lyndon Baines Johnson, a Democrat, shook hands and traded congratulations. Everyone cheered. Party affiliations were forgotten.
But this was 1969, not 2021. Now, more than a half-century later, Inauguration Day is fraught with concerns magnified by the violent invasion, desecration and attempted coup of the Capitol by armed, violent insurrectionists and domestic terrorists.
This Inauguration Day the outgoing president, Donald Trump, won’t follow tradition and be there to congratulate his duly elected successor, Joe Biden. It will be a day when the thousands of police, National Guard troops, Secret Service and FBI agents will outnumber the members of the public allowed to attend the ceremonies.
For me, the assault on the Capitol was personal.
Because I lived nearby, the Capitol was a place I visited frequently. It was an era when entry into the Capitol was as simple as walking through a door. By myself, with others or on guided tours, I walked its halls, viewed sculptures of prominent Americans in Statuary Hall, admired the elegance of the domed rotunda and climbed stairways to seating areas in the House and Senate chambers.
From outside I was awed by the Capitol’s architecture, especially on snowy nights. From the Capitol’s front steps were views of the National Mall, including the elegant Washington Monument, several Smithsonian museums and distant Lincoln Memorial.
Because of my background as a working journalist, on some off-duty hours I visited the offices of influential House members, interviewing them for stories for a Capitol Hill newsletter. A chance encounter with the top administrative aide to a California member of the House of Representative led to a part-time volunteer job in the Congressman’s office.
One summer the senators I visited weren’t at the Capitol but were at RFK Stadium, home of the Washington Senators baseball team. I took the short bus ride from my apartment to work as a ticket taker and usher, where my reward was seeing games for free.
At the Capitol I, joined a procession into the rotunda to view former President Dwight Eisenhower’s casket and, another time on the Capitol steps, celebrated the return of the first astronauts to walk on the moon.
After the 1969 Inauguration Day ceremonies at the Capitol, I hustled down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Bureau of the Budget office, located just across the street from the White House, where I joined my uncle and his family to watch Nixon and his family wave as the traditional parade flowed past.
I’ve returned to D.C. three times since then. In 1979 the Marine Corps League’s Crater Lake Detachment sponsored me to run in the Marine Corps Marathon. The route passed by the Pentagon, Kennedy Arts Center, Lincoln Memorial, Capitol Mall, Smithsonian museums, Washington Monument, Supreme Court, Jefferson Memorial and, of course, the Capitol. I’d like to think my time — 2 hours, 37 minutes and five seconds — might have been faster if I hadn’t of briefly paused to soak in the sights.
In the days after, I gathered information for stories for the Herald and News. I saw money printed at the Bureau of Printing and Engraving (no, they offered no free samples), rode the Senate subway alongside chatty mucky-mucks, joined the Marine Corps Band festivities honoring John Philip Souza, visited the Washington National Zoo and, with permission from his keepers, fed an apple to Smokey Bear. Another day was spent as a temporary member of the White House Press Corps munching teas and cookies as President Jimmy Carter held a press briefing.
A few days after the marathon, I met with Oregon Rep. Al Ullman, then chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. I had stayed with one of his aides who lived on Capitol Hill during my week-plus visit. Ullman, who I had met during his Klamath Basin stops, invited me into his office, asked for details about the run, then continued chatting while walking through the Capitol halls, brushing off aides trying to hustle him to a hearing. At the Smithsonian I was stunned when curators, knowing that I live near Lava Beds National Monument, brought out the skulls of Captain Jack and three other Modoc Indians, who had been hanged and secretly beheaded at Fort Klamath for their roles in the Modoc War of 1872-73. My story would trigger efforts to return the skull to Jack’s descendants.
A second return visit focused on attending a national conference involving the Crater Lake Natural History Association. I also made time to interview Rep. Greg Walden, Sen. Ron Wyden and others, revisit familiar Capitol Hill sites.
In late 2018, I returned again because the Capitol Christmas tree was unusually selected from Oregon. My daughter, Molly, had been part of the tree selection team and accompanied it during part of the tree’s cross-country tour. Once again I followed lines in the Capitol Rotunda, this time to view the casket of another former president, George H.W. Bush. Before and after its ceremonial tree lighting on the Capitol’s west lawn, I again interviewed Walden, Wyden and Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley.
But more unusual was meeting and interviewing Frances Owens, a woman from Klamath Falls who for nearly 50 years has been a Senate page school teacher. Owens thrives in learning and sharing stories about little-known vignettes of the Capitol’s history. After an insider’s tour, I borrowed a coat and tie from Senate Cloak Room, which are required to entry to the Senate Dining Room, then joined Owens for lunch where the person at the next table was Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Owens has been and is an eyewitness to history, a person with a deep love for the Capitol. She has witnessed several inaugurations, watched President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial from the Senate galley, and learned little-known tidbits of Oregon history that’s preserved in not=-always-obvious places in the Capitol.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in Owens mostly working from her home in nearby Fairfax, Virginia, since last March, the Capitol and its hidden corridors remain a part of Owens.
My appreciation can’t match hers, but my Capitol memories are deeply embedded.
So, when people casually say the invasion of the Capitol by rioters was “OK,” I’m furious. When I see photos and videos of armed soldiers sleeping in the Capitol’s hallways, images showing barricades surrounding the Capitol, hear footage of domestic terrorists talk of capturing and assassinating Congressional leaders, I’m angered. I’m dismayed to think the atrocities were created against America by Americans. Waving an American flag doesn’t make anyone a patriot.
I’m disappointed that Inauguration Day will be seen by the vast majority of Americans only on television and videos, not in person. It’s not the same as being there, just as a video tour of the Capitol captures only a fragment of the experience of seeing it in person.
This has been a shameful time in American history. The Capitol, as I’ve been privileged to learn, is more than just a beautiful building. It truly is the Heart of America.
— Lee Juillerat is a longtime Herald and News correspondent.