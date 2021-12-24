This day began as most of our days start. We are retired and enjoy the simple things in life. My wife Jenny gets up early to enjoy the sunrise, a cup of coffee, a dog by her feet and a good book.
We had lost our sweet PJ, a white western highland terrier to cancer after 12 years. But it had been a couple of years, so we decided to get a puppy. This dog would be treated differently.
Our new little girl was two and a half months old, an adorable white and apricot wire fox terrier. She came to us by air from a breeder — a very long trip for such a tiny one from Kansas to Oregon. She was the cutest little puppy and immediately we fell in love with her.
We toyed with many names for her and finally decided on Foxy. After all, she was a wire hair fox terrier and Foxy fit her personality perfectly.
It was a different time in our lives and being grandparents now we spoiled our three grandsons and our Foxy. We had her microchipped, got her health insurance, took her to all her well checkups. We wanted everything for this dog that our other dog never received.
From day one she was so active. She loved playing with small balls she could carry, soccer balls she could push, tug toys and her plastic butter dish. She would choose a toy from the many in her basket and bring it to one of us to play with her. We took turns playing with her. We got tired, she did not. In the warm months we spent a lot of time outside playing with Foxy.
Then, there was the water. She loved the water more than anything else. She became a crazy lady when we would turn on the hose to water the plants. She loved chasing or running through the spray from the hose — she just loved the water splashing in her face. We got her a little pool so she could jump, splash and play.
Being a puppy, Foxy loved to chew. She would chew things like shoes, slippers, socks, sticks from the yard, flowers, rose bushes and anything she could reach or grab with her paws. Every time we opened the door something different was lying on the rug. There was no spanking, she did well with a scolding. She was proving to be a smart little one. So, Foxy became our spoiled lovable little girl dog.
We had a big back yard for Foxy to play. Unfortunately, she always tried to get out the gate when we opened it. As soon as she saw an opening, she would dash out of the yard as fast as her legs would go.
Twice she managed to get loose and we had to hunt her down. We didn’t want anything to happen to her, so we hired a dog trainer to help us with this problem and a couple other obedience issues. Each time she would come close to the gate we would say “wait” and she would sit. The trainer had shown us how to use a long leash to walk Foxy outside the back yard to get her use to being out of the yard.
When Foxy resisted, a tug on the leash would command her to stay and not run off. After only a couple of lessons we saw big progress. We still had to be careful when she was in the house and we opened the front door — she would want to make a mad dash out the door.
On July 17, 2007 I opened the front door, she bolted out and ran across the street past the neighbor’s house and out of sight. My wife got in the car to chase her down and I ran down the street calling for her. I heard some dogs barking and I thought maybe she was with them.
Our neighbor had a pile of brush lying in his yard and I noticed something next to the brush. As I got closer, I realized that it was Foxy. She was lying on the ground as if she were just asleep. | picked her up, she was lifeless. My wife had driven back to where I was, and I screamed “Foxy is dying.” We rushed her to the vet and they immediately checked her for a pulse — there was none. She was gone.
My wife and I could hardly contain ourselves, the grief was so great. We brought her home and buried her in the back yard next to our other beloved dog, PJ. Foxy brought such joy and life to us in the year we had her. My wife and I will never know exactly what happened, but her death has left us with a hole in our hearts that never will heal.
— Loren Johnson live in Klamath Falls. He has taken up writing.