I was in line at a local grocery store pharmacy the other day, and whoa boy, was there a lot going on if you stopped, listened and observed. These are some numbers, unscientifically obtained, that tell us a lot about who we are:
OBSERVATION – Fifty percent of people in line, and in the store generally, wore masks. The other fifty percent were maskless. Eighty percent of the people in line showed no outwardly negative reactions to those who wore or did not wear masks. The other 20 percent were mad as hell at either those who wore masks or those who didn’t, corresponding exactly to whether they themselves were wearing a mask or were not wearing a mask.
OBSERVATION – One hundred percent of purple-haired women are not inclined to stand quietly in line and take perceived abuse at the hands of a corporately-owned grocery store chain. I came to this conclusion with a sample size of one. The woman was fidgety and her eyes darted back and forth. When her stare caught the eyes of an unsuspecting other, she lashed out at the store. “Can you believe that this line is so long? How long am I going to have to wait?” One recipient of the dialogue feigned indifference and looked over his shoulder wanting others to think the purple-haired woman was speaking to someone else. One hundred percent of the purple-haired woman’s targets responded in the same way.
OBSERVATION – Ninety-nine percent of people in line carried a smart phone in their pockets or purses. Zero percent of the 99 percent in line used the smart phone to call the pharmacy to see if their prescription was ready. Three percent of those in line were on calls with family (on speaker), loudly expressing their grievance about being in line. Zero percent expressed any notion of having to be anywhere else other than in line. The 1 percent without a smart phone were obliviously content, not having anyone to inform them through social media that they should be outraged. Alas, 100 percent of purple-haired women took photographs of the line she was in and posted them to Facebook with an angry emoji (the red one with steam coming out of its ears).
OBSERVATION – Seven percent of those in line came fully prepared, having brought something to sit on when the line stalled. Three individuals brought camp chairs and were able to better endure the wait. Another three made use of the store-provided electric carts. An additional one individual had commandeered his grandmother’s wheelchair from home, noting that after all, he was picking up a prescription for her and that she was still asleep at home.
OBSERVATION – In a similar category, 20 percent of those in line had refreshments available to them in the event that they became parched or hungry while waiting. Of the 20 percent, an unbelievable 32 percent had string cheese and crackers. Another five percent had beef jerky. A surprising 1 percent carried a small grill, still in its packaging from the store, a 12-pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon 12 oz. cans and a brisket. While store managers generally disregarded those in line for the pharmacy, I did note that they kept a close eye on this one.
OBSERVATION – Forty-one percent of those in line remained keenly observant of those who pushed carts through the line to get into the grocery store, lest they cleverly jump the line and save themselves 30 minutes. One hundred percent of purple-haired women snapped photographs of those breaking the lines just in case evidence was later needed. At one point she inadvertently captured an image of a shoplifter tucking Colgate toothpaste and a can of Purina cat food into his underwear, but disregarded it when the man made for the doors rather than join in the line.
OBSERVATION – Twenty-four percent complained that the lines were worse than Disneyland. An additional 19 percent had never been there, but agreed in concept. Four percent vehemently argued that Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is not worth the wait.
OBSERVATION – Eighty-three percent of those in line suggested that “they” should do something about this, while almost no one could verbalize who “they” was. Three individuals in a cloistered group, representing about five percent of those in line, quietly agreed among themselves that it was Joe Biden’s fault.
OBSERVATION – When I reached the front of the line, I discovered that there was a solitary clerk working in the pharmacy. Nearly 13 percent of those in line blamed her personally if their prescription was not ready. At least three individuals who followed this 13 percent thanked the clerk for her diligent service to the store and the customers. Not surprisingly, 100 percent of purple-haired women were condescending to the clerk and made sure that she knew that she had stood in line for 50 minutes.
OBSERVATION – Ten percent of those who were previously employed as pharmacy clerks have moved into a more satisfying profession – overnight ditch digging, paid by the cubic foot. Thirteen percent remain employed by the store but have been promoted to cleaning the restrooms and scraping gum off grocery cart wheels. The remaining 77 percent have allegedly moved back in with their mothers.
OBSERVATION — One hundred percent of pharmacy clerks who have not quit over the last month, or intentionally exposed themselves to Covid-19, definitely need the job or have seen everything there is to see on Netflix and have nothing better to do.
OBSERVATION – Of the pharmacists themselves, 26 percent harbor thoughts of returning to school and pursuing something more rewarding, like a liberal arts degree.
CONCLUSION – Based on the number of people in line on this day, the number of pharmacies in Klamath Falls, and the number of days in the week, I think we can safely presume that 100 percent of those living here are on drugs … or should be.
— Joe Hudon is general manager of the Herald and News.