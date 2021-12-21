My best friend was a developing entrepreneur and I was his willing co-conspirator. Our schemes followed the same pattern:
Dream up an idea, market the idea (door-to-door), take orders, obtain the necessary start-up overhead from our fathers’ garages, do the job then get rich.
At 14, our impetus was obvious. We had an increasing interest in girls, which was going to require the kind of cash that our parents weren’t easily manipulated into handing over. Fifty cents to spend on a slushy and some candy at the corner store was not the same as asking for a new wardrobe that the chicks would dig.
So, one day we’re sitting at the beach and Mark says, “All the people in your neighborhood are old.” “Yeah?” I said, knowing that there was more coming. “I don’t know that they want to go out in the heat mowing their lawns.” I contemplated it with youthful dread. This sounded like something that was going to take time away from more important activities, like sitting on the beach.
Mark started working up a pro forma in his head (although we didn’t know the words pro forma at the time).
“We could do 15 lawns in a week, $5 per lawn. That’s seventy-five dollars a week for, like 18 weeks of summer. $1,350, divided by two. That’s $675 each.”
“What about equipment?” I asked. “That’s easy,” he says. “When your dad leaves the house, we take the lawnmower.” “Brilliant,” I thought.
To lessen the impact on our social lives, we worked only two days a week, practically sprinting through our jobs, only occasionally getting a call from a customer complaining that we needed to do a more thorough job. Sure enough, with my father knowingly looking the other way at the accelerated depreciation on his lawnmower, we hit our target of $675 each for the summer. We continued to do that for several more years.
In December 1977, well-dressed, but short on cash, Mark came up with an even quicker way to raise cash.
“You know,” he said, “Christmas trees are going for thirty-five bucks this year.” “Yeah?” I asked. “What if we could sell them for twenty?” “What trees are we selling for twenty?” I ask. “The ones we go up to the mountains and cut with my dad’s chainsaw and your dad’s truck.”
I couldn’t see the flaw in his logic. A 45-minute drive to the mountains, a couple of hours finding and cutting trees. Ten would fit into the truck, and we sell them for twenty bucks. If we were quick about it, we could probably make two trips in a day and come away with $400. Cool.
We set out the next morning for the Blue Mountains in northeast Oregon. We came across an open gate and scouted the terrain for about a mile before discovering an area with perfectly-shaped Douglas firs, just the right size for Christmas trees. In our estimation, we would be able to harvest 100 trees from this location alone. To us, it was the equivalent of discovering gold in Sutter Creek. Never mind that where there’s a gate, there’s usually private property.
We loaded the first 10 trees then ran into our first little hitch. There was nowhere to turn around. We would need to back up about a mile to get to the main road. No problem. Not being able to see through the rear-view mirror, I used the side view mirrors. That worked great until we got back to the gate. Mark got out of the truck to help guide me, given that there was no more than six inches clearance on either side. He shouted directions.
“What?” I said, rolling down the window.
“To the (inaudible).”
I opened the door to stick my head out. “What?” I shouted. Shouting back, he says, “To the left.” Then he moved to the other side of the truck to look at the clearance on that side. I let go of the door and eased off the brake with a little bit of gas. I missed the subsequent shout that sealed our fate. What I missed hearing was the single word – “STOP.” Mark had also left the passenger door open just a few inches, which now lined up perfectly with the gate post. CRUNCH!!!!
We sat there in the cold trying to think of a way to explain this to my dad. Alas, although we were quite good at dreaming up money-makers, we couldn’t conjure up a satisfactory explanation for this. The truth was the best we had.
With an onerous iciness hanging over my home, we spent most of the next couple of weeks hanging out at Mark’s house.
Just days before Christmas, Mark’s dad inquired as to what we had planned for the 10 dead and browning Christmas trees leaning up against his house.
Mark sheepishly replied, “I guess we’re going to have to wait until Joe’s dad’s truck gets out of the body shop.”
Presuming his time would come soon enough, Mark’s dad figured that this was a small price to pay — this time. He grinned knowingly, took a drag off his cigarette and walked away.
— Joe Hudon is general manager of the Herald and News.