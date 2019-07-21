Will House Bill 2001, the measure that aims to increase the supply of housing for middle-income Oregon residents by essentially eliminating single-family zoning, lay siege to neighborhoods around the state?
Of course not — at least not immediately, although foes of the measure are quick to lambaste it as irresponsible legislation that could drive declining property values and saddle local governments with an unfunded mandate to provide infrastructure to new dwellings.
On the other hand, will the measure, certainly among the most significant pieces of legislation passed this session, be an effective way to increase the stock of housing that Oregon residents can afford?
That remains to be seen, as government officials and developers work out the rules of engagement in a housing landscape that will almost certainly be undergoing a massive transformation over the next few years — that is, of course, unless litigation is filed and a judge tosses out the measure (which would not be a completely surprising outcome).
What is clear now is that House Bill 2001, more than any other piece of legislation in recent memory, will change how Oregon residents think about the issue of affordable housing. Paul Bilotta, the community development director for the city of Corvallis, put it well in a Sunday story that examined the issue in depth: House Bill 2001, he said, means that “everyone now has to ‘own’ the housing crisis. HB 2001 removes the ability to create enclaves within cities that don’t have to worry about housing impacts.”
The new rules outlined in HB 2001 will allow so-called “middle housing” (duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, townhouse and cottage clusters) in areas that previously were zoned for single-family housing. Cities with populations of more than 25,000, such as Albany and Corvallis, have until July 1, 2022 to adjust their comprehensive plans and development codes to allow for additional housing types in single-family zones.
Cities with populations between 10,000 and 25,000, such as Lebanon, must only allow for duplexes in single-family zones. These cities have until July 1, 2021 to make the necessary adjustments.
In addition, state agencies need time to work out the details of the 10-page bill and to offer guidance to local governments about how to implement it.
All of that means developers might well choose to stay on the sidelines until those details come into clearer focus — or, as Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa predicted, they might choose to focus efforts in small towns that aren’t covered under House Bill 2001. Already, you can see some of that growth occurring in places like Adair Village — although some of that construction boom might be because developers aren’t thrilled about the prospect of building under the oversight of officials in Albany or Corvallis.
Konopa, who’s been against the bill from the start, also pointed to the infrastructure issue as a potential problem for cash-strapped local governments. Bilotta noted that if the bill seeks to increase the population density in residential zones, that could require substantial investments in water, sewer and transportation infrastructure.
The bill itself allows local governments extensions for areas where infrastructure services are “significantly deficient” — but it also makes it clear that those governments need to establish plans to address those deficiencies. In fact, although the bill (necessarily) dives into the weeds from time to time, its intent is plain: to clear the way for affordable housing and to try to ensure that local governments don’t get in the way.
How the measure plays out will be a critical question over the next few years for all Oregonians, from the ones who legitimately want to protect their neighborhoods to those who ask an equally legitimate question: why they can’t afford a place to live in this state.