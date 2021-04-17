Do you recall what dust looks like? Have you seen particles of dust floating in your house, back lit by sunlight beaming through a window?
If you have no anxiety about the dust, it can be quite beautiful, even comforting, especially on a cold winter’s day. How big is that dust that floats up and down, within and across the sunbeams as you gaze out your window
How does this compare with a possible average volume of a bacteria? A typical dust particle that you might see floating in the air is perhaps 100,000 times the volume of a typical bacteria. And how does this compare with the size of a typical coronavirus? Another quick internet consultation and calculation shows a volume of the corona virus about 10,000 times smaller than a typical bacteria, or possibly 1 billion times smaller by volume than a typical particle of house dust.
How long does a coronavirus particle stay suspended in the air? Much longer than a particle of house dust, perhaps? This is admittedly a rather nonscientific answer. But, it raises the question of science.
I recently needed to mail an item at the post office. The lobby was crowded. A nicely dressed, prosperous looking woman was in line ahead of me, not wearing a mask. Three people further ahead in line, a prosperous looking elderly gentlemen was also not wearing a mask. I heard a typical generic complaint about Governor Kate Brown. All persons between the two seemed to agree with the derogatory comment from the woman. She has a son who is a science teacher in a nearby community and her son could not at the time teach in person due to Governor Brown’s COVID guidelines.
I, perhaps rudely, interrupted the conversation, injecting my view, among other things, that by her not wearing a mask, she was demonstrating that she didn’t care about other people. To which she replied: “I do care about other people.”
I should have replied, “Your actions speak louder than your words,” but I just said, “Then where is your mask?” She had her mask in her hands and showed it to me. I asked “Then why aren’t you wearing it?”
She said that she valued freedom more than science. I said that freedom was fine, but her son would likely know better — that she was putting other people’s lives at risk by not wearing a mask.
My statement of this fact ended our little tiff. I could’ve added that a dog in the back of a pickup going down the highway at 60 miles per hour has the freedom to jump, but it knows better.
I should note that I have two daughters in scientific endeavors, one a high school science teacher, and they both know better.
The fact that she was wearing those nice clothes is due to science. Without science, would she be wearing deerskin or bear pelts?
The fact that she probably drove a nice car is due to science. The presents she was mailing, and the packaging, as well as her purse and the cell phone within — all products of science.
I could have asked if she had ever been treated with antibiotics, products of science which may have saved her life on multiple occasions, also the medicine she takes to make her life better.
In fact, literally almost everything, every aspect of our daily lives, from the food we eat to the bed we sleep in, are products of science, (unless you sleep in a hay loft, but the barn that contains the hayloft is a product of science.)
It seems, perhaps, that she takes science for granted.
Where does Governor Brown get her information from? Does she listen to the scientists, the epidemiologists, the virologists, the mathematicians who understand geometric progression, and the other scientific experts on this subject?
Don’t you want your leaders to listen to scientific experts? When did it become fashionable to ignore science? Does this woman not understand that when she and others don’t wear masks, they are delaying the time when her son will be able to teach in person?
A thousand years from now — long after her bones and my bones have turned to dust — if mankind still exists, it will only be because of science.
