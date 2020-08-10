Shakespeare coined the famous phrase from Hamlet, “To be or not to be, that is the question.”
This question has been on every school superintendent’s mind since April (though with a slightly different slant): in person learning or no in person learning, that is the question.
Two weeks ago, Governor Brown brought some resolution to this debate by raising the requirements for returning to school to a level that Klamath County has exceeded for three of the last four weeks: seven or fewer new COVID infections in a seven-day period for three consecutive weeks. Klamath County has been averaging three times that amount over the last month.
Oregon school districts have been given the unenviable assignment of predicting what these highly fluctuating numbers are going to be in their counties weeks down the road as they decide whether or not they can start face-to-face learning to begin the school year.
Due to this great unpredictability, current local and state COVID infection trends, and the need for parents and staff to have time to prepare for the quickly approaching school year, the Klamath Falls City Schools board and administration have decided to begin the year in a distance learning format. This will go through the first six weeks of school to October 16. In early October, it will be determined what will be possible for the second six-week period.
Fortunately, the district has been preparing for this possible scenario for some time and has purchased a robust new distance-learning platform, called Canvas.
Many colleges across the country use this system, including OIT and KCC. KFCS has also created a systematic training and implementation plan that will make this year’s remote learning more rigorous, interactive, and effective than last year’s model that had to be constructed and implemented very quickly.
The district will also be providing each student with a laptop and each family not having internet access with a “hotspot” that will allow all students equitable admission to daily instruction. Families that prefer more of a self-paced online home school alternative will also have the choice of River Academy, the City Schools’ home school program. This option will have added licensed teachers assigned to it in order to provide ongoing student communication and support.
For now, Hamlet’s question is answered for KFCS. Hopefully, Klamath County infection numbers will drop over the next two months and a different answer will be possible.
— Paul Hillyer is Superintendent of Klamath Falls City Schools.