It is that time of year again when we sit down and make our New Years Resolutions, which most of us don’t end up keeping, so we start over the next year.
Most of us start out with the normal things that will make us healthier like losing weight, exercising more, eating correctly, stop smoking, etc. We then add other things that will make us feel better like traveling more, visiting relatives and friends more often, volunteering, etc. How about creating a New Years Resolution that also saves you money while listing all the things you want to try to accomplish.
Lose Weight
Some of us want to lose weight and therefore stop eating sweets and other foods that aren’t good for us. Just simply stopping buying all the cookies, candy and pop and carbs that you normally pick up on your trip to the grocery store or with your lunch. That saves money right there. If you don’t buy it, you save the money you would have spent and the temptation is not around to eat or drink the calories and sugars you shouldn’t. Watch for sales or coupons on healthy foods and snacks instead.
Exercise
Part of getting healthy is exercising. Look for deals at the local gyms for a reduced rate trial period or other specials they might offer. You can also get plenty of exercise without having to pay a monthly fee for a membership. Just start walking or jogging. Now I realize that it is cold, slick and maybe snowy out, so that might damper your intentions of getting outside to exercise, but you can stay inside and get the exercise you need. Spend a little and buy an exercise DVD, buy a jump rope, buy a mat or simply go up and down stairs regularly. Of course, you should consult your physician before you begin any kind of activity. Maybe your church, local activity center or group can get together regularly for age-appropriate exercise classes that won’t cost much if anything and are CDC compliant.
Quit a Habit
If you have habits you want to quit like smoking, consult your doctor if appropriate, and investigate online various options and their costs. Chances are the options will cost less than the cigarettes (especially since the tax on cigarettes has risen drastically) or other habits, and be a lot healthier.
Travel More
Some of us are not afforded the time or money in which to travel places we would like or as often as we’d like. If you have the time, consider travelling on the off season (that would depend on where and how you are going). There are definitely different rates for hotels, cruises and admissions depending on the time of year. Do your research before booking your next vacation to see the least expensive time to go. You could consider driving your car to your vacation destinations. Maybe one of your New Years Resolutions was to visit relatives and friends more, perhaps you can as long as you have the available time – just remember to observe the CDC guidelines.
Spend Less
There are ways to save money on just about everything you buy. Stop buying the things you want or think you have to have and only buy the things you need, including items at the grocery store. If you buy something at the grocery store just because it was on sale and you might use it sometime, chances are you will eventually have to throw it away because it becomes expired. Check the expiration dates on all food items and make sure you will use them when they are really fresh. Also clip or download digital coupons for items you will use. In this last Saturday’s Herald and News paper there were three coupon sections full of useful and money saving coupons. Don’t forget to take them with you to the store and use them!
Thirdly, watch the store ad for sales, store coupons and specials – but be sure to know the time period they are offered. If the store gets something new in this week, chances are next week there will be coupon or sale for savings on it next week.
And lastly, ask for discounts when you shop, go out to eat, or are out for entertainment – they might be running a special or have a savings for your age or employment group.
