Fall is here and the weather will begin to cool down, the midges will finally start to dissipate, the leaves are falling, and there isn’t as much daylight. It’s time to prepare your home and vehicles for the cold months ahead, so here are some ideas that won’t break your budget.
Outside
Probably should start with the outside first as the temperatures are still nice to work in. You will need to prepare your lawn by trimming and fertilizing it. The home improvement stores realize what you need to do, so they have put the items on sale to entice you to buy from them. Even the tools are on sale that you’ll need to use to trim your bushes. Trim them way back as they will blossom and grow more then you expect in the Spring. If you can’t afford to buy the trimmers or fertilizing tool, then borrow from your neighbor or offer to fertilizer his yard if he’ll let you use his tools.
Take advantage of the free dump day for your lawn and shrub clippings – check with them for the date this year. You should find great sales on perennial fall flowers to plant and make your outside festive. Plant your bulbs for your Spring now also. It’s also time to winterize your sprinklers. Check them to make sure they all work, that no pipes are broken and then blow the pipes out when you are ready to shut your sprinklers off. That way, there is no water left in them to freeze and bust the pipes.
You will need an air compressor which you can rent for a day. It shouldn’t take you long, so go in with a couple neighbors or friends and share the rental cost. Once that is all done, be sure the pipes in the flower beds aren’t exposed and cover them with bark to protect them in the colder weather. You’ll also need to put away your lawn furniture. Hopefully the furniture is collapsible or stacks well and you’ve saved space in your garage or storage shed.
Or, you could cover them with tarps or covers made for them which cost a bit more. Don’t forget to roll up your hoses and make sure all the water is out of them. Give your barbecue a good cleaning and cover it for the cooler, wet weather. To keep your lawnmower in top shape, take time to clean and winterize it. Since we are just about done with the midges as the weather turns colder, wash your windows on the outside to rid them of the residue that the bugs leave. The only thing left that I can think of, is to make sure your snow shovel is ready in case we end up with some snow to shovel this winter.
Interior
You can work on the inside of your home anytime, especially if the weather outside is rainy or cold. Fall (as well as Spring) is a good time to check things you normally don’t take the time to do. When you change your clocks back to standard time, change the batteries so they efficiently work year-round. Also check the batteries in your smoke alarms and CO2 alarms (if you have them). You certainly don’t want the battery to be dead when you need it most. Combine a coupon for batteries found in the Smart Source or Red Plum coupon sections in the Sunday Herald and News with a sale on batteries at your local store and you’ll have an even better savings! It’s also a good time to check and/or change the furnace filters in your home.
Take time to check your light bulbs or make sure you have extra bulbs. With shorter days soon approaching, we rely on our light bulbs more and more. The ads at the stores should have sales on air filters and light bulbs, so stock up on those you might need.
If you have a little extra in your budget, have your windows checked to make sure they are sealed from the cold wind coming into your home. At the same time, see if you need additional insulation so your heating bills won’t be so high. The local power company can sometimes assist and find you help at minimal cost. Even if you have to invest in the insulation and put it in yourself (or pay someone to do it for you), you will hopefully see your heating bill decrease so it will pay for itself in a relatively short period of time. Before you contract a qualified person to work on your windows or insulation, be sure to get more then one bid, but don’t just go with the one with the cheapest bid. Look at the total work they will do and how they set their pricing.
Sometimes the more expensive bid will save you money in the end as they may do more work, put in a heavier insulation or they don’t charge per hour, just per project. You should have your heater checked out and cleaned every once in a while – it will help it run more efficiently and economically. If you should happen to have a wood stove or pellet stove, it’s time to clean it and make sure it works correctly. Also stock up with wood or pellets for the winter. If you have a friend or neighbor that goes out and cuts wood, now is a good time to negotiate a price and get it stockpiled. Using either kind of stove can save on your heating bill.
Vehicle
Don’t forget about your vehicles, boats and trailers. Check out your tires to see if you will need to get new ones, or just have them serviced. If you have studs, watch the date you are allowed to be put them on. Most places where you bought your tires will interchange them for no charge (it they are on rims). I know just plain black rims can cost a bit up front, but at $70 or more per time to interchange your tires (twice a year when you have studs), they will pay for themselves in a couple of years.
It may be a good time for a tune-up and have all your fluids checked as well as your brakes. Have the defroster and heater checked, after all, you want to be able to see through the windows and not freeze when you are driving it in the winter. Be sure you have a good ice scraper and if not, invest in a new one – they don’t cost a lot. If you can’t do the work yourself, maybe you have a friend that you trust that is a mechanic and you can do a favor for him in return.
If not, check out the local car repair shops to see if they are having any deals on tune-ups to winterize your vehicle. Same goes for all your vehicles including boats and RVs.
It sounds like a lot of work when you read it, but you probably do most of it every year without even thinking. The key is that “you” do it. The expense comes in when you have others do the work for you unless you can barter and exchange something in return. Having your home ready for Fall (and Winter) will help your budget and make you feel safer.
