Daylight Savings time is gone and we are left with darkness coming one hour earlierin the evening. Here are a few suggestions on how to adjust with less daylight in the evenings.
Don’t let the darkness get you down
You will have about six weeks before we will have the shortest day of the year, so create ways to brighten the darkness. Use festive colors in your home with bright yellows, oranges and greens, then add reds and blues to make your home cheerful. Get some cute little lights to put around and turn them on as needed. Light some candles but be sure to be safe as to when and where to light them. Maybe your way of enjoying the darkness, and not becoming depressed, is to keep your home decorated. It is time to start decorating for Thanksgiving and before you know it, it will be time to decorate for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, etc. – a never ending length of holiday decorations!
Energy Savings
Be sure to have adequate or better lighting to read by or while doing chores. Turn off the lights in rooms when they are not needed in order to conserve power. Use power saving lights bulbs to curb you power bill, they may cost more to buy but they will be well worth their cost over a period of time. Put on an extra layer of clothing like a sweater or long-sleeved shirt so you can turn the temperature down a degree or two so you will save on your heating bill. If you bake dinner or something in the oven, after you take it out and turn the oven off, leave the door open to let the heat circulate – but be sure to take the proper safeguards if you have small children.
Comfy Evenings
Maybe you just enjoy relaxing at home reading a good book, putting a puzzle together, listening to music, calling a relative, watching a favorite TV program, or talking to each other. Cook some comfort food for dinner – homemade soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, stew or whatever is your favorite. To top it off, pop some popcorn or heat up some hot chocolate. Stay warm, eat good and enjoy the evenings, even though they may be darker.
If you really don’t care for the dark and if you can, go to bed earlier than normal so you can wake up at dawn to experience all the daylight of the day. That will minimize then length of the dark evening for you and you should wake refreshed and ready to start your day!
This locally written column by Eileen Harris is featured twice monthly. Eileen gives tips on getting the most out of the money you’re spending and saving time and energy. Do you have a question about how to save money? Have a tip to share? Email questions and ideas for future columns to news@heraldandnews.com with “Eileen the Savings Queen” in the subject line.