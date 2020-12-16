The love of children and grandchildren is indeed a gift. As we were blessed with baby Jesus and are celebrating his birth in this joyous season, we thank God for the magic that comes with a new baby and the love that they give.
I normally write about saving money, time and energy, but I would like to share with you about saving wonderful memories. I want to tell you about a memorable Christmas we spent with our dear Myah.
She was born Oct. 26 to our son and daughter-in-law and she was their first child —a beautiful baby (as all grandparents profess) and looked just like her father and grandfather. My husband and I were there when she was born at their home 850 miles away from ours. We were also able to drive to their home and spend Myah's first Christmas with them along with our daughter and her daughter (our other grandchild). We held and loved her so very much on that most beautiful Christmas. That is one of my most favorite Christmases, with our Myah.
I flew down a month later at the end of January, right before she turned 3 months old (I had to have my gramma fix!). I spent time loving, cuddling, kissing and hugging her and telling her that gramma would always be there for her. I didn't realize that would be the last time I saw her bright eyes and wonderful smile. The next week an awful accident happened that she would not recover from.
She lived another five weeks in hospice with her parents and grandparents by her side round-the-clock. The doctor told us, that even though there had been no response from her for nearly five weeks (her eyes had been closed and no physical movement at all), that Myah would let us know when she was ready to go.
That evening came and our son hurriedly called us into the room. Myah was on her mother's lap and her father, our son, kneeling on the floor right next to them. All of the sudden, Myah opened her eyes, reached up and grabbed a finger from each of their hands, smiled and left to be with God. If I had not seen it with my own eyes, I would not have believed that such a lifeless baby could react that way.
I am telling you this story so that you might cherish the treasured moments with your children and grandchildren this Christmas as we did that first and only Christmas with Myah — they will remain in my memory forever. We all say that children grow up too quickly, but sometimes they are gone too quickly because God needs their help more than we do.
On top of our Christmas tree is a Precious Moments angel, just like our precious Myah. Jesus is the reason we celebrate this season, but celebrate his most precious gift to us: children. There is a new generation for me to celebrate this Christmas, my great-granddaughter.
Let us celebrate the love that surrounds us even though we are going through hard times, remember the good memories and make new wonderful memories. A blessed Christmas to you all.