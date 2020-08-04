Farmers and ranchers feed our state, our nation, and in fact, our world. You work long hours to provide essential resources for us all, and in these challenging times, I want you to know that USDA is here to support you and your operation through our Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Whether you farm one acre or many more, grow food for local markets or big supply chains, CFAP can help. We’re accepting applications through August 28 and encouraging producers to apply now.
In Oregon, we have already approved 2,272 applications and disbursed $59.7 million as of July 27. I know many of our farmers and ranchers have applied for CFAP already, but the numbers indicate that some who are eligible have not. If you’re still unsure about CFAP and your operation, I encourage you to visit farmers.gov/cfap or call 877-508-8364 to learn about eligibility and options to apply.
CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. A range of commodities are eligible for CFAP, including various fruits/vegetables, wheats, grains, livestock, wool and dairy.
If you have questions, you can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer personalized assistance.
Farmers and ranchers continue to be the backbone of our nation. I know Oregon’s agricultural producers are facing unprecedented challenges with the coronavirus pandemic, and I want to make sure we at USDA are doing all we can to provide critical support. We thank our farmers and ranchers, and we encourage you to apply for CFAP today.
— Josh Hanning is the active Oregon executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency.