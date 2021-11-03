In this ever-changing world, sometimes we forget to celebrate the good things in life that bring us all closer together and truly represents our culture and community. Things like Friday night football, church gatherings, the miracle of childbirth, home for the holidays with family, or feeling good about our job and future.
It’s important to remember, especially during uncertain challenging times, that life is good, it’s all too short, and we have only one opportunity to make the most of it. People helping people is what we as Americans do. If you need help, reach out to a friend, someone you trust, or contact your local United Way at 541-882-5558.
Please join me in thanking our local veterans (past and present) who not only defend our values and democracy everywhere, but also serve as needed throughout so many American communities during times of crisis and disasters to help save lives.
Among our many qualities as Americans, hope and charity for all stands out to me. We are a very philanthropic society. We support countless local charities and institutions here at home, but also do our best to help those less fortunate throughout the world.
I hope this holiday season that you will give what you can to help the people of Klamath County by donating to your favorite charities or institutions. Together, people-helping-people, we will help make our community an even better place to live, work, and raise our families. Thank you.
— Amber Gomes, Umpqua Bank vice president and community manager, is chair of the 76th annual United Way Community Campaign for Klamath County.