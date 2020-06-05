The COVID-19 pandemic has given many of us perspective on what is most important to us. For those who live in Oregon and for those who enjoy visits to our state, many have felt an increased value for the ability to access Oregon’s majestic outdoors not only for our personal well-being, but also for our communities and for our economy.
For context: Oregon’s outdoor economy generates 172,000 direct jobs; $16.4 billion in consumer spending; and $749 million in state and local tax revenue. Visitors to Oregon’s National Park sites in 2018, spent an estimated $94.0 million in local gateway regions which, in turn, supported a total of 1,350 jobs and $133 million in economic output in the Oregon economy.
As outdoor activities and travel has been curtailed, the state of Oregon and its small businesses and communities who rely economic activity driven by outdoor recreation and tourism have been cut deep. Knowing how important outdoor spaces and outdoor recreation opportunities are to the people who live here and visit here, enacting policy that preserves access to and promotes the safe use of Oregon’s outdoor areas is one of the most important things that decision-makers can do to support Oregon’s short and long-term economic recovery.
We are fortunate that our senior Senator, Ron Wyden, is fully aware of the importance of outdoor spaces to rural Oregon and the state overall. He has been a longtime champion of legislation that allows for responsible use of Oregon natural resources while also recognizing the importance of preserving the lands and waterways that make Oregon a primer destination for visitors from across the state and across the world. Senator Wyden is championing three important bills that will help small businesses and our local economies by smartly preserving our outdoors and the industries that rely on them.
The first piece of legislation is the Great Americans Outdoor Act (S.3422). Senator Wyden, Senator Merkley and 58 other senators are sponsors of this bipartisan legislation which will address priority repairs and access within parks and public lands across the nation. Passing this bill would help revitalize our national parks, and, by extension, local communities that depend on tourism be they Astoria and Fort Clatsop or Klamath Falls and other communities near world class destinations like Crater Lake National Park.
The second piece of legislation is the recently introduced 21st Century Conservation Corps for Our Health and Our Jobs Act. The legislation will provide significant investment in projects to bolster wildfire prevention and resiliency efforts; programs that can get rural Americans back to work when it’s deemed safe by public health experts to do so; direct relief for outfitters and guides; full and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund; as well as extensive resources for watershed restoration.
The third bill, yet to be introduced, will add significant miles of Oregon rivers and waterways to the list of Wild and Scenic Rivers. The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System was created by Congress in 1968 to preserve certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations. The Act is notable for safeguarding the special character of these rivers, while also recognizing the potential for their appropriate use and development.
Getting outdoors when it is safe to do so will not only be good for our individual and collective spirit, it will be good for our economy. Thinking ahead about ways our government can help ensure that the businesses in the outdoor recreation industry and the businesses that depend on outdoor tourism begin to see an uptick in economic activity becomes more and more important as we move towards reopening the economy.
Oregon Outdoors is the only coalition comprised of the outdoor recreation industry, non-profit recreation groups and conservation organizations focused on advocating for the maintenance and expansion of Oregon’s outdoor assets.