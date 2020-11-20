The Klamath Tribes are very encouraged and thankful that the parties to the implementing agreement to remove the four lower Klamath River dams have come to agreement on a path forward.
Developing and signing the agreement Tuesday was a significant step and has broken the gridlock that has recently stalled the dam removal process.
Removal of the Klamath dams is a critical step in restoring salmon and steelhead back to the homelands of our people here in the Upper Klamath Basin, which have been lost to us for more than 100 years.
When our tribal leaders signed the Klamath Treaty of 1864, it is most certain that they never envisioned that salmon and steelhead, a treaty-protected resource vital to our subsistence and culture, would be blocked by the dams and denied to us.
This loss has been an immeasurable environmental and cultural injustice to the Klamath and the other Klamath River Basin tribes.
The Klamath Tribal Council commends our people, previous Klamath tribal leadership, staff, our legal team, fellow Klamath River Basin tribes, other organizations and all those that have fought so long and hard with us in the efforts to “bring the salmon home” that have brought us to this positive point.
Though the Klamath Tribes were not a signatory party to the amended Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement, the Klamath Tribes have long been involved in advocating for dam removal and restoration of salmon and steelhead back to the Upper Klamath Basin, from the grassroots level, to government-to-government coordination, cooperative partnerships and legal efforts.
Restoring salmon and steelhead has been in the prayers, hopes and dreams of our people for the more than 100 years since they have been gone.
The Klamath Tribes are particularly grateful to Oregon Governor Kate Brown and California Governor Gavin Newsom for their commitment and support to make the agreement a success, paving the way for successful removal of the dams.
— Don Gentry is chairman of the Klamath Tribes.