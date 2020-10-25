Editor’s note: This is the first in a series about the dangers of tobacco and vaping.
Do you sit close to the smoking campfire (after all campfire wood is a natural substance) so you can inhale more smoke? Answer: No, probably not. But why don’t you?
The bottom line is inhaling anything into your lungs other than clean air is an unsafe practice. Both smoking of cigarettes and vaping of nicotine result in addiction to nicotine, often with significant morbidity and early death. So far this year approximately 223,000 have died from the coronavirus. Cigarette smoking causes 480,000 deaths every year in the United States.
I am a family physician who had a medical practice in Klamath Falls for more than 40 years. I tried my best to encourage people in disease prevention, but I failed miserably in getting people to stop smoking. Tobacco is still one of the biggest killers and maimers of the citizens of Klamath Falls and worldwide. I have seen just too much disease and death from tobacco over 40 years. Smoking kills.
I do not smoke, but when I retired I took The American Lung Association seven week smoking cessation course because I wanted to see what this course was all about. The classes were excellent, nonjudgmental, constructive and supportive. They were not critical of folks who smoke or demeaning.
We have more than 11,000 smokers in Klamath County, 6,-210 who already have serious disease from tobacco and there were only four people in my class. In the class for pregnant moms who smoke NO ONE signed up. No wonder we have so much disease and death from tobacco. We can do better than that.
From the classes, I also have a better appreciation of the severity of nicotine addiction including the vaping of nicotine. Of the four people in my class, two of them had prior addiction to methamphetamine and/or cocaine. They both said it was a lot easier for them to get off the meth and cocaine than it was to stop smoking cigarettes or vaping nicotine. Nicotine is very addicting. Most people who have stopped smoking have tried more than ten times.
Many say that stopping smoking was he most difficult thing they have ever done in their life. Seventy percent of people who smoke say they want to stop, but can’t.
COVID-19 and deaths dominate daily newscasts. One can hardly read a newspaper or listen to the news on radio or TV without hearing something about coronavirus deaths, rioting in our cities, vaping of nicotine or marijuana, gun violence, opioid overdose deaths, flavored vaping products, influenza, ebola, zika virus deaths, auto accidents, etc. Do we hear anything about the number of deaths from cigarettes every day?
So far, about 52 mostly young healthy individuals have died from lung disease due to vaping and another 2,000 are ill with lung diseases. Does smoking increase my risk of dying if I get a covid virus infection? The answer is yes. So you have to ask yourself do you want to smoke, vape nicotine or marijuana? It is your choice so please choose wisely.
Lung disease due to vaping is tragic, but it is a drop in the bucket compared to tobacco use disease and death in this country and worldwide.
Here are some interesting daily health statistics by cause of death: Coronavirus (517), opioid overdose (128), gunshots (100), auto accidents (90), heroin overdose (41), methamphetamine (25-30). Tobacco is responsible for 1,300 deaths per day, or the equivalent of crashing three Boeing 747s every day in the United States.
I do not meant to sound cavalier about coronavirus deaths. The potential deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic is frightening. These deaths are awful tragedies, especially when they occur in young healthy people with no risk factors. Likewise, lung disease deaths from vaping are equally as tragic.
However, the numbers above really show the health burden and deaths from smoking cigarettes on America and Klamath Falls. Coronavirus deaths per day is at 517 and tobacco is at 1,300 per day, year after year.
— Glenn Gailis worked as a medical doctor for 45 years. He is now retired and works to reduce tobacco use.