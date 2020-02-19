As a small business owner in Klamath Falls, I know the value of access to public lands for our community, economy, health and pride we have in our small town. From bringing in tourism to inspiring people to get active, access to the outdoors is central to Oregon’s quality of life.
That’s why I’m asking Congress to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Congress created the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1964; it uses revenues from offshore oil and gas drilling and reinvest in parks, trails, and open space to ensure everyone has access to the outdoors. LWCF brings economic and community benefits to all 50 states, it doesn’t cost taxpayers a cent. Each year, $900 million is deposited into the fund to protect the outdoors for all Americans – but Congress routinely redirects the fund for other purposes.
Last year, with overwhelming bipartisan support, Congress permanently reauthorized the Fund, but lawmakers stopped short of guaranteeing permanent, dedicated funding – allowing for funds to continue to be diverted from the LWCF to other uses. In fact, the current administration’s recently released budget proposal includes zero dollars for LWCF.
This isn’t some far-away DC issue – funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund is critically needed this year to ensure our kids will be able to access the incredible outdoor recreation opportunities at Spence Mountain, in Klamath County.
Located just 10 minutes from Klamath Falls, Spence Mountain offers riding, hiking, birding, and skiing opportunities unlike any other – with views of Klamath Lake, the Cascades, and the vast high desert around every corner. The ability of individuals to get outside and play so close to where they live is an invaluable resource that not many communities can say they possess.
Once the land is protected, our community will complete a world-class mountain biking trail network – set to become one of Oregon’s best mountain biking destinations. Community leaders from Klamath Falls and Klamath County, local businesses, elected officials, and non-profit groups are all supporting this project. Together, we are working towards a shared vision to grow the outdoor recreation opportunities and improve our local economy.
The town has an opportunity to purchase all 7,500 acres of Spence Mountain property but, we need Congress to step up and fully fund LWCF so this opportunity isn’t lost.
Outdoor recreation accounts for 2.2 percent of U.S. Gross Domestic Product and is growing faster than the overall American economy, surpassing other significant sectors including agriculture, mining, utilities, and chemical products manufacturing, supporting nearly 172,000 jobs in Oregon.
We need Congress to ensure LWCF’s funding for the future – for Spence Mountain and countless other places like it. For years, Senators Wyden and Merkley have been supportive of land conservation, outdoor recreation access, and the LWCF. We need them, and our other members of Congress, to make it a priority to pass legislation for full, permanent funding of LWCF and finish this unfinished business for the good of all Americans.