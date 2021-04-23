The South Suburban Sanitary District total maximum daily load (TMDL) compliance project is a highly nuanced project that cannot be boiled down to simple solutions or conclusions.
It is understandable that without the benefit of a background in wastewater treatment/engineering, or without access to the years of various studies completed and project meetings with engineers and DEQ staff, that incorrect conclusions could be established.
The Environmental Protection Agency and DEQ have a mandate to encourage the beneficial reuse of recycled water and biosolids. Recycled water and biosolids applications are commonplace throughout the United States. In addition, there are several existing successful recycled water projects ranging from Class C-D recycled water located around the basin in Merrill, Malin, Lakeview, Tule Lake and La Pine.
It has been mentioned by some that the district has performed zero planning in determining the existing project. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The district has been researching options to meet the TMDL since the late 1990s and has completed several research documents and has recently completed the draft facilities plan that outlines six separate alternatives to meet the TMDL requirements within the less than five years that DEQ has given the district to comply.
According to the facilities plan, the most affordable project identified that provides the highest degree of regulatory security option is to build a recycled water system utilizing Class B recycled water. Other benefits include permanently viable irrigated pasture and any irrigation rights no longer needed, can be provided to other properties that need the water rights.
It was stated that the district project farmland would be destroyed after 20 years of use. There is no evidence that recycled water projects ruin farmland. I believe that this was misinterpreted from a statement that mentioned that the proposed project footprint will accommodate 20-year projected growth period. This statement discusses the capacity for growth, not the lifetime of the site. The statement has likely been mistaken to assume that the site is only good for 20 years. The site will be highly productive farmland indefinitely.
The district is also not planning on expanding treatment from its Maywood Drive location. While additional treatment processes are planned to ensure DEQ public health standards are met, all treatment will stay at Maywood Drive location. The water technically stops being sewage within the treatment facility and becomes treated, recycled water.
There was mention of fallout between the city of Klamath Falls and the South Suburban Sanitary District. The district and the city have completed several successful joint projects together since my tenure. The city and the district also share operation and costs on a major pump station. The city and the district are currently working together to provide a common fats, oils and grease policy.
There have been several operation cross training activities over the years. In 2014 and 2016, the city and the district completed phase 1 and 2 of a joint operations study where the potential to merge treatment operations were evaluated. The 2014/2016 study determined that it was not economically feasible to combine treatment with the city, based on the cost of having to reimburse the city for existing infrastructure.
One of the current project investigations by the city is to send Class A water to the Klamath Drainage District. According to discussions with DEQ staff, there are several major state regulatory hurdles that will need to be overcome if the city is to be successful in being able to discharge Class A water to the drainage district year-round.
Should the city be successful in overcoming those hurdles, the District would meet with the city and discuss the potential of a joint project and determine if a joint project supports the needs of our ratepayers.
There has been question regarding the district not intending to treat to Class A water quality.
According to DEQ regulations, there is very little difference between Class A and Class B recycled water, that being overall turbidity, or clarity of the water. The disinfection and treatment requirements are the same, with the only difference being that Class A water is required to be clearer than Class B. The primary difference is millions of dollars in unnecessary treatment and the resulting increased carbon footprint to make the water “clearer.”
This Class B water will become a permanent water supply for the basin that can be counted on for years to come, thereby keeping the land highly productive irrigated pasture which is becoming difficult to come by in the basin. Other options being investigated include alfalfa and processed food crops.
There have been accusations that the district has been fiscally irresponsible. That has not been my experience in the ten years in which I have been the general manager. The current and past district boards and the hardworking employees have done a great job keeping costs down, saving capital and staying completely debt free.
The board wisely began saving money in the 1990s when the TMDL was in the early process of study. Now the district has saved significant capital to utilize for the project. In these modern times of organizations operating on a debt principle, it is nice to see a utility operating in a Dave Ramsey savings mode. This savings will result in dramatically decreasing the amount of financing required to build the project.
Recent favorable financial projections have led the Board to be able to provide some “pre-project” rate relief to decrease all sewer rates by 10% in the next fiscal year starting this July 1. Those same financial projections show the possibility of being able to provide an additional 20-25% “post-project” rate reduction in 2026, should the district stay the course with the current recycled water project plan.
There was also mention that the district has not informed the ratepayers of the intended recycled water project. The district sent out a newsletter in 2020 and 2021 outlining the district’s intentions with the recycled water project and there have been agenda items related to the project in the posted in various board agendas going back several years.
To address concerns regarding the use of Class B biosolids, this is highly regulated by DEQ and if the district were to apply Class B biosolids, a biosolids management plan would need to be approved by DEQ through a public process.
There is no current intention by the district to utilize land application for biosolids. The district only strategically applied through the county to try and keep the district’s options open for the future. With the recent county commissioner decision to deny the applications, the district board may choose to not appeal the decision to LUBA.
The district board and employees will continue to strive to provide excellent public service to the district ratepayers and to protect public health and the environment in a value added and fiscally responsible manner.
— Michael Fritschi is general manager of the South Suburban Sanitary District.