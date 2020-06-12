Since we last talked, I feel like I’ve been riding on a runaway train. Thanks to you that train was able to drop food all along the way!
I would need 2-3 pages in the Herald and News to thank everyone helping us. With the phenomenal support from the private sector, Klamath County, City of Klamath Falls, Foundations, Oregon Food Bank and Service Organizations, we had the ability to move at lightning speed to feed people during this Pandemic. Of course the Herald and News, Basin Mediactive, Wynne Broadcasting and KOTI were there to get the word out about our needs. So many of you wanted to help; you just needed to know how. All this unbelievable support allowed us to enhance our dollars for food purchase locally.
Food drives were an impossibility March through May. Food drives throughout our community are how we access a good portion of our food during normal times.
While the last three months have been a blur, I’d like to slow down for a minute and share some statistics, comments and kudos with you:
We saw a 70% increase in food assistance this April, over last April. Thousands upon thousands of people received food, paper, hygiene and some pet food products. Kid friendly food was a big hit with kids out of school, 3 months early. Parents were so grateful for the extra help. Seniors accessed food assistance with curbside service.
Due to the lack of ability to hold food drives, most of our food was purchased locally. We couldn’t have purchased most needed items without your generosity.
We distribute about 2.2 million pounds of food to nearly 100 partner programs annually. Our service area covers 18,000 square miles. This doesn’t and never will happen without our extraordinary volunteers and Food Bank staff. I can’t even begin to thank our hundreds of volunteers for their extra effort and commitment to our neighbors and friends, risking their own well-being. The number of positive phone calls, notes and letters from people using our partner programs has been phenomenal. The beautiful notes and letters from Food Bank supporters have been the wind beneath all of our wings!
As we move towards a sense of normalcy, at least for now, hopefully a bit longer than that, we will be promoting food drives to help keep the shelves stocked and food costs down. To hold a food drive, please email me at niki@klamathfoodbank.org. We’ll provide you all the tools you’ll need to hold a successful food drive. Each dollar donated right now will allow us to create about eight meals.
We’re also going to be opening our “Produce Connection” sites throughout the next month. Nearly 4,000 household benefit from the one million pounds of produce we distribute annually! Visit our website at klamathfoodbank.org for “Produce Connection” sites.
To make a safe and secure monetary donation, visit our website at klamathfoodbank.org
As we all hope to get off this emotional rollercoaster soon, it’s nice to know we have the support of this community to see us through in good times and bad.