Friday marked the last day of my reporting internship at the Herald and News.
My name is Alexandra, I am— or was— the summer intern at the newspaper. I am one of 19 other interns assigned to media outlets around Oregon as part of the Charles Snowden reporting internship, a program led by the University of Oregon.
I’ve been in Klamath for close to three months now, and didn’t even summit the mountain of stories this community has to offer.
The strong winds that allow sailboats across Upper Klamath Lake, and occasionally ruin a clean cut row of wheat, are blowing me out of town and onto new endeavors.
I’ll be moving to Portland to see what life holds as an outdoor school teacher.
I’ll tell you what though, the things I did learn while living in the basin piqued my interest in agricultural reporting and the beloved “farming lifestyle,” that so many Klamathians hold near and dear. I spoke with farmers and ranchers about their experience farming in the Basin, and came to understand the stress they manage on a daily basis.
This isn’t the end of my time in rural Oregon. It can’t be. Views from homesteads and cow crossing signs will inevitably call me back to follow my storytelling cravings as a journalist.
Interviews with heads of local nonprofits working to enrich the community inspired me to give back. I met business women who centered their business model around collaboration and inclusion, ate a real carrot and had my first taste of grass fed beef.
Life in Klamath ain’t too bad, except for a brief bout of bedbugs halfway through my stay. Now, I find myself saying a very melancholy goodbye.
I moved to Klamath Falls as a recent graduate from Linfield University in McMinnville. The change from the lush Willamette Valley to the Basin was stark, but I am no stranger to heat.
I am originally from Visalia, Calif., an agricultural community in the Central Valley. My neighbor was a fruit broker, my uncle a farmer himself. In many ways, Klamath felt like home.
In a world short on water, everyone is scared, and the community feels exhausted from problem solving day in and day out. In my reporting, many people from Klamath described this feeling as heartbreaking and I would have to agree.
But, I don’t think the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors has vanished entirely. In fact, I saw it nearly every day in the folks finding ways to send water over the hill and ‘round the mountain to their neighbors cattle, or deliver a truckfull to a community member with a dry well.
The Klamath spirit was in the hearts of people who organized events like Third Thursday, the Kruise of Klamath and the Yacht Club Regatta, to give everyone a break from the mundane.
As I took my daily lunch breaks and after work walks, I listened harder for whispers of Klamath spirit. I saw people coming together to support local farming endeavors, a thrift shop busting at the seams with compassion for their less fortunate customers, the smile on a cook’s face at Las Morenas when a hungry firefighter told her “these are the best tacos in town.”
That is what has made my reporting experience in Klamath so special. Whispers of a community that, despite COVID, intense drought, and fire will always find a way to help one another make it until tomorrow.
Most of all, Klamath taught me that life isn’t about to-do lists or deadlines, though those things are important, life is about relishing in the relationships you form with other people.
That is something I hope to keep in mind as I move through my career as a journalist. A story isn’t a story without a personal experience, but it takes a whole lot of trust and charisma to yield that experience. It takes a relationship.
Thank you Klamath Falls for allowing me to cold call you, poke you, and interview you on these smokey hot days. And thank you to the Herald and News staff for being a group of inspiring local journalists.
If you have friendly inquiries about my life, or want to get in touch with me about a future story my email is amilliornfeller@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter @alilou_65.
— Alexandra Feller was the Snowden summer intern at the Herald and News.