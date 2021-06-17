This week’s story follows the work of two very small local churches with a congregation of between 20-40 members.
Thirteen years ago, Pastor John Kays formed Westside Community Church of the Nazarene as a branch off the First Church of the Nazarene. This was a departure from his previous careers and his first time in the ministry. His wife Rebecca and his two sons were a huge support and spurred on many of their local community programs.
Every year Westside Community has partnered with Mountain Valley Gardens on a “living Nativity.” They transform one of the greenhouses into a Bethlehem scene as a Christmas present to the community. They were able to continue it through this year. Despite the immense work and challenges, Kays felt rewarded by overhearing a teenage girl comment that Christmas wouldn’t be the same without this tradition.
For several years each February, Westside Community has partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation in creating “A Night To Shine.” His wife was passionate about serving the developmentally disabled by creating a prom night for them to enjoy. Sadly, Kays’ wife passed away, and they made the decision to hold this event in her honor in February 2020, just before things were closed down. While it was a wonderful experience, it was also grueling and COVID stopped the momentum for this year. Kays is hoping to find another church to pass the baton in continuing this meaningful event.
Westside Community sponsors a good news club as part of the Child Evangelism Fellowship, as well as supporting the Hope Pregnancy Center, Food Bank and Gospel Mission. Members are encouraged to be involved in community groups and their neighborhoods. Many of their members have been involved in Ross Ragland productions and school events.
Pastor John Kays took his own advice four years ago by becoming a chaplain at the Columbia Forest Products mill, where he tends to the spiritual and family needs of the employees. He goes to the mill once a week, chats with people as work allows and goes to hospital visitations as needed. While Kays never expected to be where he is now, he feels great job satisfaction and says that they will continue pressing forward, trying to show genuine love and support for one another and the community as a whole.
Pastor Glenn Smith of Christ Lutheran Church believes that their most important mission is to preach the gospel of God’s forgiveness of sins and eternal life in Christ. This love carries into their members’ interactions wherever they live and serve in daily life. Located next to the railroad tracks and near the downtown, occasionally travelers or residents arrive at their doors looking for assistance. They have used a Christian Service Assistance Fund to provide gas, food or other needs.
Pastor Smith looks forward to reopening some programs that serve the often neglected which, prior to COVID, was ongoing for five years. They ran a nursing home ministry in a couple locations where they met with the elderly residents providing devotion, music and a craft to enrich their lives. They also arranged a “Jesus Cares” ministry aimed at people with special needs, which incorporated simple teaching, singing, music and crafts. Their women’s organization supports mission work in a variety of ways. They recently filled baby bottles with coins and sent the donations to a home for single mothers. Their Sunday School collects offerings for orphanages in India, for more global outreach.
Despite the challenges of the past year, Christ Lutheran has been able to see some advantages to being small. They were able to open up their services the earliest the state allowed, with proper distancing, and their worship hasn’t been interrupted. Smith has also been able to maintain a regular Sunday morning radio program at 8:30 a.m. on KAGO 1150 AM. He provides a service for those who are housebound but are still looking for spiritual uplift. Smith and his congregation find many ways to share God’s grace.