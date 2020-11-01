My father, John Epley, was known around the world for his medical accomplishments. But if you talk to the folks at Klamath Falls Union High School it is clear that he peaked as a high school student.
In the days of Yell Queens, the Latin Club, Pep Peppers and Hi-Y, my dad was a coronet player and band member at the school from 1944-1948. It was in this bygone time that my father wrote and arranged the music for the school’s first original fight song. He named it “Mighty Pelicans.”
And 73 years later they are still belting it out at football games.
The original arrangement and sheet music, copyrighted in 1947, can be found in a glass case at the entrance to the school. The original words, contributed in part by the school’s Yell Queen, Lois Larson, are no longer sung today. But they hang on a banner in the gym, a gift from the class of 1999.
My father isn’t around now to ask him how or why at age 16 he came up with the idea of an original fight song. If I could ask him, he would look perplexed because it just would not occur to him why I was making a fuss.
My dad was the worst self-promoter I ever met. But knowing my father as I do, back in 1947 as a high school junior he wanted to do it for his classmates and to be a part of something.
It also seemed the whole school was somehow involved in the fight song project. The Latin Club, which had more than 100 members including my father, paid for the copyright and the printing of the sheet music from funds raised selling concessions at games.
The rally squad would dance about and sing the words, the yell leaders would yell the words with their megaphones, the Pep Peppers would do formations from the stands, the band and dance squads would do special formations on the field or in the court as the band played the song at football and basketball games.
“It meant more to us than ‘On Wisconsin,’” said Jim Owens, the band’s drum major in 1949, the fight song used by many schools. Students took pride that my father, one of their own, wrote the song.
Long gone are the days of Yell Queens and the Latin Club, but my father’s music leaves a legacy of spirit and camaraderie to bridge the generations.
As for those Pelicans who think my dad’s life peaked in 1948, I can just see my dad, pondering this dilemma quietly, and then shake his head knowingly and wisely in agreement: “Well, that just might be.”
—Cathryn Epley’s family is from Klamath Falls. She grew up in Portland and now lives in Vancouver, Washington.