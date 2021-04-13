To overcome the Covid pandemic, we need to block its ability to spread. Vaccination of everyone will get us there. We’re close, but we’re not yet at the finish line.
As every distance runner knows, the race is won with a hard “kick” in the last stretch.
Now is not the moment to let down our guard. Now is the time to mask up, keep six feet away, avoid gatherings and get vaccinated.
If all of us religiously wear a mask over our mouth and nose, keep six feet away from others (it’s nice to hold doors for others — but in the age of Covid — don’t), don’t gather with friends unless everyone has been fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior, and get vaccinated.
I have cancer, but I need to get food. I want the freedom to pick out my own produce. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose, stay six feet away, get vaccinated. Protect my freedom.
I am immunosuppressed, but I need to buy a shirt. I want the freedom to go into the store. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose, stay six feet away, get vaccinated. Protect my freedom.
I’m elderly, but I need plants for my garden. I desire the freedom to pick out my own plants. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose, stay six feet away, get vaccinated. Protect my freedom.
I have asthma, but I need to work. I want the freedom to work and breathe. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose, stay six feet away, get vaccinated. Protect my freedom.
I have diabetes. I need to go into the pharmacy. I want the freedom to pick out my own supplies. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose, stay six feet away, get vaccinated. Protect my freedom.
I lost my spleen, but I need to deliver packages into your business. Protect my freedom to do my job. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose, stay six feet away, get vaccinated.
Verizon and AT&T just invested billions into 5G. Why? They believe Americans won’t keep wearing a mask in public, avoid social gatherings and get vaccinated. Therefore Covid will keep spreading, mutating and forcing Americans to work from home, close businesses and schools, forcing people to spend more time at home and will not fully reopen. Therefore we will need 5G for work, school and entertainment.
Let’s prove Verizon and AT&T wrong. Let’s rid America of Covid. Let’s wear a mask over our mouth and nose, stay six feet apart, not gather socially and all get vaccinated. It won’t take much longer for everyone to be able to be vaccinated.
If we “kick” hard now, this marathon can soon be over and we can return to normal.
— Dr. Ralph Eccles is an endocrinologist in Klamath Falls. He has been practicing medicine for more than 45 years.