In the Oct. 6 Herald and News, Jean Turgesen and Todd Kepple made an excellent point: Wearing a mask is an easy request and a minimal burden to reduce the spread of COVID.
Universal mask wearing would drastically limit the spread of the virus and make it safer to open schools fully, decrease restrictions on businesses and allow indoor gatherings safely again. It is the one thing all of us can do to most help the economy.
Cliff Crawford has a good point about cloth masks, but it can be misleading. And if misconstrued, it leads more people to not wearing masks. That plus gatherings without proper distancing will increase the spread of the virus, force the closure of schools, further limit business, scare people from shopping locally and worsen the economy.
Ideally huge production of N-95 masks would allow every American to have several. That hasn’t happened, so they are limited to those working in the medical environment and very high risk patients. Even surgical masks, which can be comfortably worn all day and are easy to breathe through, are in limited supply.
In April, the mask supply was limited, so there was hesitancy to encourage universal mask wearing. By May that had changed and studies, particularly in Asia and Italy, demonstrated that communities with very high compliance of mask wearing had much fewer cases of COVID.
Studies published in major medical journals demonstrated that most cases of COVID came from inhaling droplets loaded with the virus and a simple cloth mask would prevent those droplets from landing on other people or being in the air long enough to infect others. The recommendation then became for everyone to wear a mask anytime indoors in public, or outdoors if unable to keep more than 6 feet from others.
Then the remarks of certain politicians, as well as social media posts from St Petersburg, Russia, made mask wearing a political issue and many people re-posted blatantly false information about masks.
More recent studies have shown that aerosols, which are very small, can contain enough virus particles to infect someone. And the ability of cloth masks to stop droplets is good, but its effectiveness on aerosols is limited. This made many think masks were not effective, but that is not the case.
The N-95 mask is designed to protect the wearer. It prevents 95% of virus particles from reaching the wearer even if the wearer is exposed to a lot of virus over a 12 hour shift, such as with medical professionals in hospitals.
The N-95 also prevents about 90% of viruses exhaled by the wearer from getting through the mask and the small number that does get through can only travel a couple of inches. When we have to intubate someone we think could be infected, there is also an N-100 respirator.
Disposable masks, if worn tightly over the mouth and nose, will prevent most virus aerosols from going through. And what does get through will travel only a few inches. This protects fellow shoppers quite well, but hairdressers still need to be cautious.
Cloth masks vary greatly in quality. A single layer of thin cloth only blocks 20%, but it slows the speed of these particles and limits the spread to 2-3 feet. For a quick trip into a store, this is certainly better than nothing. For a person at work and needing wear it all day, this is not providing others with any protection.
In fact, after about 30 minutes, a bandanna is soaked with moisture from the lungs and viral transmission is actually greater than from someone wearing no mask at all. The stretch cloths that cover the neck (gaiters) and can be pulled up to cover the mouth and nose are only slightly better; again good for short visits, but inadequate for workers. Furthermore they keep sliding down and require being pulled back up. Once a face covering is in place, it should not be touched until it is time to remove it.
Cloth masks with ties or elastic over the ears, made from multiple layers provide excellent benefit to both the wearer and others. Some are made with cloth that is difficult to breathe through, and that is a problem. If you are having trouble breathing with your mask, you need to find a different brand, or make it from less dense cloth. Adjust the mask so it fits snuggly on your face, covering your mouth, nose and chin. Once it is adjusted, don’t touch it again until it is time to take it off, then wash your hands.
A good cloth mask with 3 layers will actually block more than 60% of virus particles from getting into your mouth or nose. What’s more important is that the mask will block over 80% of particles from going all the way through the mask, and those virus particles that do get through will not travel far.
The primary purpose of a mask is to protect others. Masks are not 100% effective, but good scientific studies in the U.S., Europe and especially the UK, including studies by physicists on particle diffusion and studies by chemists, show that if everyone wears a mask, the transmission of COVID will be very limited. That combined with testing and tracing can bring the number of new cases in Klamath County down to less than 1 a day very quickly.
No face covering is the worst. A mask over the mouth, but not the nose is not much better. A bandana over the face loses its effectiveness pretty quickly. Neck gaiters are okay briefly, but lose effectiveness after about 30 minutes. Plastic face shields actually protect the wearer more than others.
Once we have been exposed to someone with COVID we will not develop any symptoms for 5-7 days. 40% of individuals, especially those under 40, will never develop any symptoms. But for 3-5 days before developing symptoms we are spreading the virus every time we breathe. For those who never develop symptoms, they can spread the virus for 7-21 days.
With more than 300 cases in Klamath County and more in Modoc and Siskiyou just to the south, any of us could have been exposed anytime we go shopping, visit a friend or restaurant. Therefore we cannot be sure we do not have the virus. That is why it is essential for everyone to wear a mask in public all the time.
Wearing a mask in public is a minor inconvenience. Not wearing a mask is discourteous, rude and a serious impingement on the freedom of others to not get sick and our freedom to stay alive.
— Dr. Ralph Eccles is an endocrinologist in Klamath Falls. He has been practicing medicine for more than 45 years.