I have been following the various news reports of the Oregon Tech’s vote of no confidence for President Nagi Naganathan and their vote to authorize a strike.
Until the latest column by the faculty senate president Don McDonnell, I heard and read only complaints by faculty that Naganathan ignored shared governance (which no one defined) and that faculty had not had even a cost of living increase in pay for several years.
Neither of these complaints persuaded me of any substantive wrongdoing of Naganathan that would justify their desire to have him removed as president of OIT.
However, the faculty senate president’s factual letter gave me perspective and satisfied me that Naganathan’s behavior should at least be corrected, if not cause for his termination.
When academics use the term shared governance, often they feel that they have not had a say in the university’s decision-making.
This feeling that administrative decisions have been made contrary to faculty advice feeds faculty discontent and regularly leads to votes of no confidence. However, administrators are paid and evaluated on the success of their organization; faculty advice and input is just that, input. When the institution fails, it is not faculty who pay the price with their jobs, it is the administrator.
Don McDonnell’s explanation that Naganathan’s administration has not provided financial information (if accurate) to all constituents is certainly a grave problem.
Faculty and other stakeholders should have active participation in determining how revenues should be allocated and how shortfalls should be addressed. Sharing in the budgeting process does not mean, however, that every group gets to determine the final disposition of funds.
If Naganathan and his administrators have not communicated how and why the budget has been managed, they have not done their jobs.
Obviously, compromises must be made and oftentimes no constituency is pleased with the result.
The decision to avoid hiring additional full-time faculty surely eases the budget. However, dependence upon adjuncts and full-time faculty overtime, does erode the institution in serious ways.
If at least 75% of class credits are not taught by full-time faculty teaching regular loads, quality of service to students is degraded. Accrediting bodies for the university will identify this problem, but accreditation happens infrequently and the fix is often a long time coming after the problem has been identified.
Administrators must guard the quality of service to students: that is their job. When existing full-time faculty are teaching overloads consistently, division deans must advocate effectively for additional full-time faculty.
There must be a plan in place to right the problem, if not immediate action taken to begin relieving the problem. This happens within the budgeting process and is the obligation of everyone involved to ensure that it happens.
To the extent that the president has allowed this situation to continue, he is surely responsible.
McDonnell’s relating of Naganathan’s office move to a space intended for student labs without input from a facilities use committee is indicative that he has not kept student success and quality of services at his top of mind.
It doesn’t look good and doesn’t sound good. It has clearly added fuel to the call for removing him.
Is it a firing offense? The board must decide.
Does it feed into faculty discontent? Of course it does.
Whether replacing the president is the solution to the problems, it is hard to tell. It has been stated in various letters to the editor that Oregon Tech had some of these problems even before Naganathan was hired.
In truth, these problems affect every university and college and they should be addressed and mitigated. But firing a president because of his lack of participation in shared governance alone is not a solution.
Someone’s job is to make decisions and to be evaluated by institutional success, and although shared governance can be one factor, it is only one factor.
If the board and the community are pleased with the growth and success of OIT under Dr. Naganathan, they should stand behind him and call for his attention to these shortcomings.
Problems between faculty and administration are universal. They will not be solved by switching personnel.
— Carol P. Dougan lives in Klamath Falls. She retired after a career in college teaching and leadership.