Looking out our windows today we likely see snow on the ground, snow-capped hills, and outside temps in the 30s. Our air is brisk but fresh and clear.
All this masks the horrible fires and endless smoke-filled days from the summers of 2018 and 2017. Fortunately, Klamath County largely dodged a bullet in summer 2019. Lest we believe fires and smoke are a thing of the past, let’s not forget:
n The Klamath BASIN, as the name implies, is a collection point for smoke.
n In recent years, Klamath County was affected by wildfires in Northern California, Southern Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.
n Southern Oregon, including Klamath County, experienced many high air quality index days causing distress for thousands.
n Klamath County saw double-digit tourism reductions during peak summer months, negatively affecting a key industry that’s one of our area’s largest economic drivers.
n Crater Lake National Park visitation was off double-digits during the fire/smoke periods, resulting in $28 million in lost direct economic benefit to Klamath County.
n Ride-the-Rim, Oregon’s second-largest cycling event, occurring each September in Klamath County, saw 40% attendance declines in 2018, shaving $500,000 in economic impact to our area.
n Many other events were either poorly attended or cancelled altogether.
n Even locals left our area which further hurt already struggling retailers, restaurants, and events — resulting in Klamath coining the term “Reverse Tourism.”
We can’t speak to why Oregon and Northern California experience such devastating fires.
Many say it’s a problem decades in the making and will take decades to solve. It seems problems are further exacerbated by many public lands groups/agencies with different — often conflicting — approaches to fire suppression/fire management.
A question to ask is: who owns, and is therefore responsible for management of, the most land in our area? Answer: ranking No. 5 of all 50 U.S. states, the federal government owns 52.9% of Oregon’s 61.6 million acres. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service manage the majority of this land. The state of Oregon controls just 3% of state lands.
From a tourism perspective, industry leaders in Southern Oregon coalesced in early 2019 and conducted marketing research among recent visitors to gauge perceptions of our area (in other words, desirability to visit again) and learned past visitors view our area favorably, but, will not make long term plans. In 2019, tourism agencies and lodging establishments saw exactly this behavior as consumers waited until the last minute to plan trips, book accommodations, and visit our region.
Oregon’s tourism industry has also worked diligently with local, regional, and even national news outlets with the goal of tempering what has been, in some cases, extreme coverage of fires and smoke, leading to perceptions the entire West Coast is on fire. Such news coverage, while not intentionally seeking to harm, has nonetheless resulted in leisure travelers avoiding entire states or regions.
Fires and smoke are likely to return. In the meantime, state leadership seeks solutions for (i) Mitigation, (ii) Suppression, and, (iii) Recovery, which address the before/during/after of a fire incident. Many good ideas under consideration. As we move toward summer 2020, let’s encourage our federal, state, and local land owners and our community elected officials and leaders to continue talking with the goal of identifying and implementing programs that address fire prevention, fire management, and mitigation of adverse economic impacts from these incidents.