Little more than 28 years ago, Oregon State Police Trooper Bret R. Clodfelter, 34, on September 30, 1992, stopped a car occupied by three intoxicated men near Klamath Falls. One of them was Francisco Manzo-Hernandez. Trooper Clodfelter arrested the driver of the car for DUII.
OSP Trooper Clodfelter, wanting to prevent Francisco Manzo-Hernandez or the other man from driving drunk, volunteered to drive the men home. The OSP Trooper frisked the two men before placing them in the back of his patrol car.
Tragically, Trooper Clodfelter missed a .38 caliber handgun Francisco Manzo-Hernandez had hidden on his person. Francisco Manzo-Hernandez shot Trooper Clodfelter twice in the back of the head.
Approximately two years later, Francisco Manzo-Hernandez was sentenced on December 8, 1994 in a Klamath County Circuit Court jury trial to life without parole in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system for shooting to death OSP Trooper Clodfelter.
Wanting to check out the immigration status of Francisco Manzo-Hernandez, in 2018 I contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Public Affairs Officer Carissa Cutrell to investigate if Manzo-Hernandez was illegally present in the United States of America when he murdered OSP Trooper Clodfelter.
Here is ICE Public Affairs Officer Cutrell’s 2018 e-mail response to my questions on Francisco Manzo-Hernandez:
“On March 31, 1997, the former Immigration and Naturalization Service lodged a detainer with the Oregon Department of Corrections on Francisco Manzo-Hernandez, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the U.S. The INS previously removed Manzo-Hernandez to Mexico in December 1991 through the Nogales, Arizona, border crossing.” – Carissa Cutrell, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Analysis of the statement from ICE Public Affairs Officer Cutrell revealed considerable information about the immigration status of Francisco Manzo-Hernandez:
Francisco Manzo-Hernandez is a Mexican national illegally present in the United States who had been previously removed by the INS to Mexico in December of 1991.
On or after December 1991, Francisco Manzo-Hernandez illegally reentered the U.S.
Approximately nine months after his removal from the country, illegal alien Francisco Manzo-Hernandez, shot to death OSP Trooper Bret R. Clodfelter on September 30, 1992 after a traffic stop by the OSP Trooper.
Oregonians today and always should be mindful of the both domestic and foreign threats the Oregon State Police face in the course of one of the law enforcement organization’s significant duties of patrolling for public safety purposes the interstate and intrastate roads and highways of the state.
