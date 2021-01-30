As I read Paul Simmon’s commentary “Fairness under the ESA? What a concept” and about the “blunt instrument” of Section 7 of the Act on farmers and irrigators in the Upper Klamath Basin, I was reminded of The Fiddler on the Roof twirling about singing of “tradition.”
We are mired in traditions in America and Klamath is steady in its attitude against the forces or change. Ironically, “tradition” is not a noun in practice, it is a process and we of the 21st Century are feeling the reality of clinging to obsolete cultural and spiritual dogmas. I believe we have lost our way.
Most American traditions are well set in Christian spirituality and applied sciences. We have for our centuries of practicing the American Way separated ourselves from the ways or nature. The ancients created God and gods from their perception of nature as divine. Humans, through time to now, have used nature’s beings, products and processes as objects for our use and disposal.
We have discarded the divine inspiration we received when honoring nature. We dominate nature when we engineer recreation, extract the products of the earth for our constructions and consumptions, and apply our science in technological ways to overproduce human economic wealth while sidestepping spiritual inspiration and the value of our planet.
The Section 7 Regulations came about during the time American’s paid nationwide attention to the loss of diversity of species and the habitats they depend on to persist.
In the 50 years since, a set of conservation laws were put forth in an effort to slow the degradation or the planet. Men and their corporations, nationally and transnationally, have continued to use and select certain science to produce technologies that diminish the Earth. Those laws to ensure the well being of Americans and the richness of other beings in this mysteriously marvelous earth also signaled the recognition of the process of evolution, both on earth and in the universe.
Yes, we now know enough about the universe to back up our origin stories about 14 billion years and admire, knowing enough about the “beginning,” to accept how the little live things and their places on earth are connected to all the lives and elements of the universe.
We are coming back in touch with our connectedness, not just politically but biologically, as we become more aware that we are living on a mainly diminished earth-ship. We record daily our ability to destroy the processes of the earth with our technologies and our obsession with consumption. Meanwhile the earth is showing it cannot recycle our waste as it did once in our infancy as a more vulnerable species in earth’s bountiful garden.
Yes, there are fish in our Basin who are showing biologists serious signs they are in trouble and heading into extinction. We are aware that the wetland system that once supported them in abundance has been made static and the process of change that might allow them to continue has been discarded so we can apply our selected science to grow the GDP — praising the fabrication of wealth we call money.
We can dam rivers, we can convert the earths septic system by diking and drying out wetland to produce commodities that add little to our food network in the Basin while providing work and wealth at the expense of the health of our place.
We have not heard Muir, Thoreau, Carson or Leopold. We have tinkered with our life support system and are willing to toss the parts of the whole to stay the mythical course of the American Way in denial of truth and justice for all.
Indeed, “What a concept!” The concept of a law to try to ensure the public trust of the commons, that common earth belonging to all beings earthly. A law intending fairness to the intricate, balance we refer to as nature. Nature, that knowable and wondrous basis for our spiritual connection to our God(s) and the universe, seems now to be in our way.
And we have no idea yet, in our humankind adolescence, which way to strive as we stall at the crossroads of our fitness as a species to belong and survive.
