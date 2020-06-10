I came to Klamath Falls in 2014 for my residency, and one of the biggest factors in my decision to stay — to buy a house, plant fruit trees and literally put down roots here — was the quality of the healthcare system.
My primary role as a family physician is providing outpatient clinic care, but I also work in the wellness center for Sky Lakes, where my work looks much more like public health work. In my role at the wellness center, I make educational videos and do other preventive medicine work around lifestyle changes including diet and exercise. It’s a forward-thinking program and one that improves the overall health of our patients, but one that isn’t paid for by our typical fee-for-service model.
Although Klamath Falls has not had a large number of COVID-19 patients, our healthcare system has been dramatically impacted nonetheless — as have our patients who rely on employment for health insurance. For healthcare providers, the sudden transition to telehealth has meant many family physicians’ offices are operating in the red. That’s because insurers pay far less for telehealth appointments or, in some cases, pay nothing at all.
And our patients have suffered, too: When your healthcare is tied to your job and you’re suddenly laid off in a global pandemic, going to the doctor becomes out of reach. And that has meant many patients with serious chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease have not received the care they need.
The full impact of this could be catastrophic: When manageable conditions are left untreated because patients don’t have the insurance to access care, their conditions worsen and they end up in the emergency room. When family physician’s offices operate in the red for too long, they’ll close their doors permanently, tearing apart the fabric of our state’s healthcare system. And all in the middle of a global pandemic that, if anything, should teach us that preparation is key.
We can do better on all fronts. Right away, health insurers can and should recognize the work family physicians are doing as the front line of defense against COVID-19 and pay for telehealth visits on par with in-office visits. This helps continue to reduce risk of exposure and ensure patients stay as healthy as possible.
In the midterm, counties that need public health capacity for contact tracing can partner with family physicians. We’re trained to do the work, we’re already in close contact with our patients, and we can quickly provide contact tracing capacity in an outbreak.
And in the long term, we need to think about the way we pay for healthcare. Does fee-for-service healthcare with insurance tied to employment produce the best health outcomes? This pandemic has shown us the answer.
If we work together, we can make the progress necessary to ensure that we all have access to the care we need from a stable and sustainable healthcare system.