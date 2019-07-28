Every year, the Klamath County Fair provides a forum for two local organizations to highlight some of the most important people in our community: the young entrepreneurs who make up our local 4-H clubs.
The annual 4-H Livestock Auction is a partnership of Klamath County 4-H and the Klamath County Rotary Club. Klamath County 4-H is comprised of more than 100 adult volunteers who teach and guide almost 500 youth members each year. The local Rotary Club is part of the Rotary International network, the world’s largest service organization, with 1.2 million members around the globe.
The idea behind the first livestock auction goes back to the years of the Depression. A few visionary local community leaders during those grim times felt that an event that allowed residents to bid on prime local livestock could both benefit and provide an opportunity to celebrate local youth.
The “buyers lunch” was organized by local Rotarians as a means to encourage community members to participate in the auction. Rotary’s first Livestock Sale was held in August of 1936 at the old open top sales arena. The buyers lunch was held before the sale, in the arena.
Much has changed over the past eight decades. Today’s livestock auction is an established highlight of the county fair. Hundreds of local youth from all corners of the county participate.
The Basque-style open-pit barbecued beef once served at the buyers lunch has been replaced with local caterer Yummy’s exemplary cowboy cuisine, paid for by Rotary.
Business owners and community leaders on average collectively pay roughly $500,000 per year to purchase animals raised by 4-H youth. Last year, buyers spent over $620,000 — a record!
Some things have not changed. Today’s livestock auction is the reward for months of hard work, perseverance and dedication by some of our finest young entrepreneurs.
Raising an animal for sale at livestock auctions requires the highest level of responsibility. 4-H’ers acquire prized life skills and experience in this process.
To meet their goals and responsibilities, they need to learn the value of time management. They quickly learn about the importance of handling their own financial resources and making business decisions. Correct animal care and livestock production practices are standing operating procedure.
Importantly, 4-H kids learn the significance of leadership, collaboration, good sportsmanship and competition.
This type of experience puts 4H’ers at an advantage as they pursue their professions. CEOs of W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Ford Motor Company started their professional trajectories in 4-H.
Bring a few of your friends and join in the excitement of bidding on an animal at this year’s auction. Going to this year’s 4-H auction is a great way to show your support for our local community.
Even if you’re not a meat eater, you can still purchase an animal and donate it back to a worthy cause, such as the Food Bank, or the Gospel Mission. Either way, you will be supporting the growth of community-minded young people who may someday return the favor to our community.
We encourage you to spend a few hours at this year’s 4-H Livestock Auction. The bidding begins at 1 p.m. on Aug. 4. While you’re having fun with your friends and neighbors, know that you are also making a sound investment in the future.
— Dan Keppen is the Klamath County Rotary Club “Bull of the Woods” for this year’s livestock auction. Traci Reed is the Klamath County 4-H Program Coordinator, working out of the Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center.