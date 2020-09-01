As certain as summer brings in the heat and barbeques, the ever-expected and never-welcomed Klamath pestiferous midge make their appearance.
Midge flies are notorious around the world; Klamath County is known for the beautiful Crater Lake and its resident paint-peeling midges.
Anyone who has traveled Highway 97 between July and September, especially in the early evenings, is quite familiar with these nuisance insects. Sometimes confused with mosquitoes, these tiny insects have little in common with the mosquito although belonging to the same scientific order, Diptera (two-winged flies).
While urban myths circulate about how the midge came to be in Klamath Falls, the midge was not introduced to control mosquitoes. Neither the larval nor the adult flying stage of midges play any role here in controlling mosquitoes, nor do they even intermingle in the same habitat.
There are estimated to be more than two dozen species of midges in Klamath County. The exact species have not been inventoried here, and this leaves room for local college students to investigate and identify the number of inhabitant species.
For purposes of simplicity, two tribes of midges are Klamath permanent residents. First the little green midge, belonging to the tribe, Tanytarsini and the darker bigger adults which belong to the tribe, Chironomini. Having these two tribes is fascinating and contradicting. The immatures of tiny green midge prefer clean, oxygenated water, while the darker midges contain hemoglobin in the larval stage, thus surviving in less oxygenated, and relatively more polluted waters.
While adult midges are not vectors of any disease organisms, they can be the cause of allergic reactions. During metamorphosis, the hemoglobin (protein, very tiny particles) remain externally attached to the body of adult midges. When these adults emerge and die in the air, their tiny body fragments, impregnated with the protein particles, can be inhaled by humans and can cause allergic rhinitis, hay fever and asthma in some individuals, often mistaken as pollen allergy.
While rumors claim there is nothing that can be done to help decimate the midge populations, their larval and adult population management projects have been conducted around the world with success. Their population reduction does not necessarily include pesticides. Source reduction, isolation, redirection, adult behavioral manipulation and habitat modification are some of the steps to be investigated to reduce the midge populations to a tolerable threshold.
In 2021, the first Klamath Midge Festival will be held in the early fall in attempt to raise funds for midge research and control projects within the Klamath Basin.
This research will be conducted to determine the possibilities of midge population reduction while remaining environmentally responsible. We hope to make this a fun, family event for years to come in the Klamath Basin. For more information about the research or the festival visit www.klamathmidge.org.
Danta Smith, Edward Horvath and Arshad Ali all work for Three Rivers Vector Control and are organizing the 2021 festival.