I cracked my eyes open at 4 a.m. to find a scene both serene and curious.
Likely about 15 or 16 at the time, I saw the aftermath of one of those last few innocent childhood parties where half the people present got dropped off by their parents and the only thing anyone drank too much of was Red Bull.
The participants of the party (it was really a sleepover but we’d never admit that) lay splayed about the room in whatever position they were in when they finally crashed off their energy drink high. A few lucky devils had found blankets and couch cushions while most were snoring away on the basement carpet.
Blue light from the TV left on bathed the whole scene. The screen displayed the true curiosity.
The Olympics were on — the 2014 Winter games in Sochi, Russia, to be exact. Women were crouching and launching what appeared to me as balloons, with handles on top, down a sheet of ice. Others came alongside and swept furiously in front of the object while a disembodied voice shouted in a foreign language. At low volume, the commentators spoke of hammers and skippers but I saw neither.
I scanned the room, hoping to find someone to confirm what I was seeing — we lived in Kentucky where lakes don’t freeze and the craziest thing most people did at the local rink was skate backwards. I locked eyes with the only other conscious person in the room — a friend of mine sitting upright on the couch, also mesmerized by the on-screen spectacle being piped in from the other side of the world.
“I think this is the sport with the sweeping,” he whispered.
I gave Captain Obvious an agreeing nod and got back to staring at the TV until I nodded back to sleep.
Last week at Klamath Falls’ Bill Collier Ice Arena, I’m happy to report that I got to try curling — that sport with the sweeping — along with much of the rest of the paper’s newsroom staff.
If I could go back in time and tell myself from even a year ago that I’d ever even be near live curling, I probably wouldn’t believe it. Since I saw curling for the first time on that TV, I always imagined it as a sport done by faraway people in cold places.
Through some patient instruction from some more seasoned folks, two hours of attempting to curl and some curious Googling beforehand, I learned that I had quite a few misconceptions about a sport I knew nothing about.
For one, the handled balloons I saw Olympians move so effortlessly are quite literally stones — 44-pound stones — and it takes a good bit of skill to actually get the stone to curl where you want it to go.
Secondly, I relearned how rewarding it can be to learn a sport or skill that is completely new. But most importantly I learned that curling is a lot of fun and that I’ll be back next week.
