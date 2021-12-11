Running down the middle of Main Street in the dark isn’t how I typically spend my evenings.
But I’m glad I did on Thursday.
I was one of nearly 100 participants in this year’s Snowflake Mile, which kicked off the Snowflake Festival Parade in downtown Klamath Falls. As someone who has lived here less than six months, getting to participate in a large, community-building event is a privilege I’m grateful for.
The Christmas lights, quite a few real snowflakes, and the smiles and encouragement of complete strangers pierced that wintertime darkness that’s felt increasingly obvious over the past couple of years. I realized that this mile-long race was probably the first sporting event I’ve done with other people in quite some time.
The last time I felt like I was in a good groove of activity was during my last semester of college — which started in January 2020. As always, the sun set fast in the winter, but I barely noticed.
Early in that year I wanted to run and I wanted to be in the gym. For the first time since high school I was doing both with regularity and without anyone telling me to. At every opportunity, often multiple times a week, I was jumping into pick-up basketball games with roommates and fellow journalism students. I had my racket ready for an introductory tennis class that was slated to start in mid-March 2020.
That class never happened, the gym closed and my university removed the rims on the public basketball goals to discourage gathering. That summer I made one more attempt at trying to learn tennis, but those lessons were dropped when my instructor came down with you-know-what.
There are people who have lost far more than me over these past couple years, but I know I’ve struggled to reclaim that eagerness to sweat. During these colder months it feels like the sun has an anchor tied to it as it soars toward the horizon.
At times, I’ve been able to string together a couple weeks on gym treadmills. And moving here — where the desert, mountains and forests offer an incredible quiet if you venture deep enough — has certainly helped to get me moving.
During those spurts of consistent exercise, I’m usually good about reminding myself that though my body might not want to leave my warm bed, my head will feel a lot better for it.
I missed the anticipation of trying to shake the cold out of my limbs before the race. I missed the motivation that comes with running with others. Though it was certainly no high-stakes race, something in the back of my mind tells me to pick up the pace when I start to hear someone else’s footsteps behind.
When the cold air was stinging the back of my throat, snowflakes sticking to eyelashes, my (stupidly) ungloved hands felt like ice cubes and a few hundred people were cheering and clapping, I forgot just how dark it was outside.
—Rick Childress is a sports reporter for the Herald and News. He can be reached at (541) 851-7301 or rchildress@heraldandnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @RickOChildress