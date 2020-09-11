This op-ed is in response to Tillamook County Commissioner Bill Baertlein’s op-ed that ran in statewide news outlets, including our local Herald & News, on August 26.
As a tourism director since 2009 for a large Southern Oregon county with about 68,000 people, which is home to Oregon’s only national park, I’ve been “In the business” for some time.
I’ve lived in Oregon two dozen years and resided in six Oregon counties/areas including the Willamette Valley, Portland, Central Oregon and now Southern Oregon for 18 years. I communicate with tourism colleagues statewide on a regular basis and have served on numerous statewide tourism committees and boards.
Back in 2003, HB2267 established statewide lodging taxes and specified how those were to be allocated. Since then, the results have been nothing less than transformational to our state.
These lodging taxes have fueled a tourism industry that has become one of Oregon’s largest industries at $12.8 billion annually, employing over 117,500 people, positioning Oregon in a positive light to national and international visitors.
Some of this credit must accrue to the four-tiered tourism industry model that strategically markets all areas of the state throughout the year.
It starts with Travel Oregon, our state agency, followed by a handful of regional agencies, about four-dozen local marketing agencies, and thousands of local tourism service and product suppliers.
Here in Klamath County, tourism has doubled to nearly $200 million annually, and employs more than 2,000.
Tourism is among the top three economic drivers to this Southern Oregon County of 6,100 square miles of recreational beauty.
Commissioner Baertline’s area — Tillamook County — has indeed been an area that in recent years has experienced significant increases in visitation, sometimes too many people at one time and the result has been pressure upon local resources.
We get it. Several other attractions around our great state are now under similar pressure.
In response, local and regional tourism marketers are well aware of these growing pains and working to encourage visitation to other attractions and to visit at other times of the year.
Commissioner Baertline’s pain is real; however, his proposed solution is not the fix needed.
He seeks to overturn the fundamental mechanism which funds statewide tourism, and would effectively tamp down tourism throughout Oregon.
Currently, 30% of lodging taxes can be used in a discretionary manner, while 70% must be used in ways that advance tourism. What’s important to note is that many cities and counties in Oregon already spend considerably more than 30% on non-tourism related expenses, which include public safety. Commissioner Baertline’s solution would allow for up to 100% of transient lodging tax revenues to be used to support non-tourism related initiatives, including public safety.
The truth of the matter is this: Much of Oregon — particularly rural areas — have not realized visitation growth as much in recent years as other, more urban areas.
The rest of our state still actively seeks, and relies upon, inbound tourism spending to support local economies and jobs. Especially during this challenging Covid-19 period.
Overturning HB2267 would have a chilling effect on statewide tourism and economies. If this occurred as proposed, allowing transient lodging tax dollars to be diverted to non-tourism initiatives, including public safety, many communities throughout Oregon, including Klamath County, would be economically hurt in myriad ways. Some would be damaged irreparably.
We urge elected officials at the state, regional, and local level to continue supporting Oregon tourism — a program that is working and bringing prosperity to many communities — and not entertain the idea of undermining this highly successful program.
Jim Chadderdon is the Executive Director of Discover Klamath Visitor and Convention Bureau, official tourism agency of Klamath County since 2009.