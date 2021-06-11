The 1980’s were quite a time. I barely avoided living through this decade, being born in 1990, but I look back on this time with metered interest. The 80s — perhaps more than any other decade — seem to be a media darling, with numerous period pieces focusing on this unique time.
The ‘80s brought us a miasma of good and bad, from video games to hip-hop to stylized breakfast cereal to the celebration of individuality to cocaine, it changed our culture in a lot of ways, including the launch of the modern music video.
It was 1981 when MTV launched and played its very first song: “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles.
It was, in a sense, prophetic.
In the ensuing decade, television overtook radio as the principle source of information and entertainment in households nationwide, as Americana absorbed 15-second commercials, talking heads, sitcoms, the nightly news and the richer media offered by a two-sense platform.
Sound alone was paired with sight, and radio took a backseat.
Despite the song title, video didn’t really kill auditory media. It went underground for a while, limping along with Walkmans and tape decks and CDs until the birth of the smartphone.
When, suddenly, a portable electronic device you already had in your pocket was all it took to listen to your favorite song, book or talk show personality, it became a portable option for the open road, the gym, a run, a hike or a day on the water or in the woods without detracting from the visual necessities of said activities.
Podcasts, audiobooks and music all found new life in a smartphone world. Even traditional radio and the newfangled satellite radio all found millions or even billions of active daily users.
No, video didn’t kill the radio star. It just hobbled radio and made radio evolve.
Video might be charged with attempted murder of radio, but it came much closer to killing another form of media: print.
If you’re reading this, congrats! You’re part of a declining population of Americans that still reads anything longer than an Instagram caption.
Book readership has been in decline for decades, but in 2017, it hit an all-time low, with just over half of Americans (52 percent) indicating they’d read a book for pleasure within the previous 12 months.
The COVID lockdowns of 2020 kept many people at home with nothing better to do than read, so readership doubtless increased during that time. A 2021 Pew research survey found the number of Americans who’d read a book in the past year had grown almost by half — to 73 percent — although the comparison is not apples-to-apples, as the 2021 figure included those required to read for work or education and not purely for pleasure.
Print book sales have trended downward for almost 30 years now, per Statista, relative to the US population. Though big sales numbers look good for the industry, as a function of the US population, book sales per capita have dropped from 2.5 books per American to 2.2 in the past 15 years, a 10 percent drop.
Granted, eBook and audiobook sales have climbed dramatically since their creation; they’ve been in decline for several years now as their novelty continues to wear off.
The same source indicates magazines (print and digital) are actually doing a little better, with per capita subscriptions increasing by 2 percent over the past 20 years. Pictures likely help this visual medium succeed in an increasing visual world.
Even as COVID and the associated lockdowns boosted book sales and magazine subscriptions, the world is returning to normal, and with more tactile, multi-sensory options available, it is likely just a temporary surge.
On top of that, not all industries benefited from COVID. Some really got hammered. Traditional movie theaters took the hardest hit of visual mediums, even as YouTube, TikTok and Netflix had record-breaking years.
Video saw a massive net gain, while print … well, it didn’t exactly thrive.
Hardest hit, of course, were newspapers.
With humans and industry alike, COVID was especially deadly to those already ailing with preexisting conditions. Newspapers were struggling even before February 2020, as industry personnel declined, smaller newspapers were bought up en masse, consolidated, standardized and retooled in an attempt to make them more profitable. COVID just accelerated the decline by 10 or 15 years.
Though the “extinction-level crisis” The Guardian wrote about last summer was only temporary and the rumors of the newspaper industry’s death exaggerated (although not greatly), lasting roughly February through October of 2020, the correction was almost too little, too late. Newspapers were already an endangered species, but the dual threat of COVID and an increasingly video-hungry Generation Z and their “Screeners” moniker will not be the generation to save the newspaper industry. Maybe the Millennials and their collective love of the retro can save newspapers. Maybe the successors of Gen Z?
Whatever happens, while books and magazines should survive the 22nd Century, newspapers might not. That’s a really tough reality for me, as a longtime newspaper writer, to accept.
Worst of all? It feels like precious few want to save newsprint. Quality, professional journalism has been in decline since the rise of web-based “Fake News,” which has spread like wildfire. People increasingly look to unabashedly partisan, sensational video news, and that trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
The writing is on the wall, but it remains to be seen if we’ll look up from our phones and read it.
