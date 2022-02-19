I spent this Valentine’s Day like I have almost every one preceding it: by myself.
Watering doe eyes emoji, right?
Well, that’s not entirely true. I had company this time. There was a woman this year, whispering in my ear, telling me things I very much wanted to hear. Unfortunately, working from a hotel room meant discretion was key, so I had her stay quiet, speaking only into my ear. The thermostat read “70,” but it felt a lot hotter than that.
A few hours later, we finished up. I heard a man’s voice say the words I’d long ago grown used to at the end of this intimate activity: “Audible hopes you have enjoyed this program.”
The woman in question was Bernadette Dunn, an audiobook narrator I didn’t recognize prior to this dalliance. This particular audiobook, Cheryl Strayed’s “Wild”, wasn’t my favorite, but it did leave a sense of satisfaction in completing it that I’m sure Strayed felt upon completion of her nonfiction narrative.
This book and countless others had been my faithful companions for years, but in 2021, I found myself spending more time with Audible than ever before, completing 104 audiobooks and a single, old-fashioned paper one — crushing my prior annual record of 77 books completed.
Best fiction
As I typically do in this annual “Year in Readview” column, I’d like to share some of my favorite companions. I don’t really have a type, though I tend to shy away from Fantasy just as Romance steers clear of me.
That said, one author that always makes me question my disdain for Fantasy is Brandon Sanderson. His standalone work “Elantris” follows a magical world where ordinary people randomly develop god-like powers and immortality for decades, ruling as semi-benevolent oligarchs until one day, inexplicably, their gift turns to a hideous curse that prevents them from ever healing from wounds and experiencing the pain of those wounds until it drives them mad.
While Fantasy is usually my least-favorite genre, Science Fiction is at the top of the historical list. I’ve long forced myself to read classics of all genres, but I realized I had yet to read one of the earliest sci-fi books ever written: Jules Verne’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”. This was an incredible book, following a ship hundreds of years ahead of its time and the captain behind the genius. It’s full of twists, so I won’t spoil it. The sequel, “The Mysterious Island”, was also quite worthwhile.
While this fiction is farfetched, the other four on my faves list this year were quite believable. Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner” follows the life of an Afghani boy from his childhood (just after the Soviet pullout) to his adulthood in a war-torn, modern pseudostate. It is heartbreaking and heartwarming.
Those adjectives also describe Kristin Hannah’s historical fiction loosely based on a true story titled “The Nightingale” which is equal parts adventure, romance and survival and follows two sisters living in Nazi-occupied France during World War II.
My last two picks are genre-bending mysteries with female protagonists set in the American south: P.J. Vernon’s “When You Find Me” and Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing”. Both were incredible, though “Where the Crawdads Sing” was just special in a lot of ways I’d spoil with description.
Best nonfiction
Historically, I’ve been all about fiction, occasionally dipping my toe into nonfiction mainly to prove something to myself. This year, though, I fell in love with a whole shelf of incredible nonfiction from Phil Knight’s memoir about the history of Nike titled “Shoe Dog” to Margot Leitman’s “Long Story Short”, which basically tells the reader how to tell better.
Following with what I learned from Leitman, not every detail matters, so I’ll give you some highlights of these nonfiction books.
Perhaps the most impactful book I’ve ever read for my own personal and spiritual development was Francis Chan’s “Until Unity” which calls Christians to unite over similarities instead of dividing over, say, what day they go to church.
Following in the vein of reality-shattering nonfiction was “The Myth of Capitalism: Monopolies and the Death of Competition” by Johnathan Tepper and Denise Hearn which highlights the decline in competition as a handful of companies attain oligopolistic and monopolistic domination of society. This book notes poignantly that “America’s economy grows every year, but the number of listed companies shrinks. On this trend, by 2070, we will only have one company per industry.” Read it. It will shake your misconceptions to their very core.
Want less controversy but still want to be enthralled? Try “A History of the World in 6 Glasses” by Tom Standage, which highlights the six beverages that tracked the growth of human civilization: beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea and Coca-Cola.
There are three other books that focus on segments of history that undeniably shaped the world — particularly American society — but never get covered in history class. Check out the self-explanatory titles “Empire: How Britain Made the Modern World” by Niall Ferguson, “How the Internet Happened” by Brian McCullough and “Super Mario: How Nintendo Conquered America” by Jeff Ryan to get the history you never knew you needed.
My last recommendation is the true story about a heist of the materials flyfishermen clamor over: feathers. “The Feather Thief” by Kirk Wallace Johnson is nonfiction but reads like a fictional heist book. From the first chapter, its gripping narrative will make you actually empathize with and almost like flyfishermen — not an easy task.
Sign up for every single CaughtOvgard column at www.patreon.com/CaughtOvgard. Read more for free at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard;Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com. Thank you for your continued support of local journalism.