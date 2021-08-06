ROCKINGHAM, N.C.— Humidity clings to the American South even more fiercely than systemic racism. Some places are inescapably damp. Perhaps out of an inherent desire to fit in, when I spend any amount of time outdoors here, my boxer briefs quickly become inescapably damp, too.
I’ve spent roughly six months out of the past five years in the south fishing, due in part to the extremely high fish diversity, but the humidity takes adjustment — especially for a high desert native.
Whether I find myself in dense rainforests, fast-flowing blackwater streams, salt marshes, cold springs, pine forests or acrid swamps, I find myself drinking the air and wishing my pores didn’t function quite so well.
As you might expect, it is the swamps that outperform all other habitats in terms of humidity. Nothing else — except perhaps the steam room at your favorite day spa — has the ability to hold water in the air quite like a swamp.
Not only that, but the constant decay of leaf litter, animal carcasses and other assorted detritus makes for an incomparable pungency. The smell exists as a defense mechanism to warn humans not to enter. Most heed the call, but others are like me.
Horrors
If you can get past the snakes and gators and ogres and donkeys, the swamp isn’t terrible in daylight. Sure, the humidity can be oppressive and make grown men cry, but daylight makes the swamp less terrifying. The spiders and other malevolent creatures of night are kept at bay by the sunlight. Once the sun goes down, and you’re left alone in the viscous black, you can’t help but feel like you’re trapped in a survival horror movie without a vapid but undeniably hot girl.
As I traipsed through the darkness with my headlamp scanning the shoreline for tiny sunfish and other fish your kids might call “cute,” my beam cut the outline of a snake. I did a quick jump-scream and poked it away with the stick I was carrying for such purposes. It dove into the water and swam below the surface — indicating it was a nonvenomous water snake — but still left me … rattled.
The bank was too overgrown, so I was forced to detour away from the water to follow the trail. I was focused on the ground and lurking snakes, so I failed to see the giant face-level cobweb as it enveloped my unsuspecting mug like shrink wrap. I’ll skim over my reaction for the sake of those who still respect me, but after smashing the golf-ball sized spider against my forehead and seeing its remnants on my palm, I was forced to dump my entire bottle of water on my head and face, shaking like a dog to get the residual evil off of me. I went to wipe my face with my shirt, but it was just as soaked, so I continued my doggie shake to get the water out of my eyes, at least.
Regathering my composure, I walked the trail what seemed like half a mile but was probably just a few hundred yards. I was more on edge than a smoker or vapist two days after quitting, jumping at shadows and tensing at the slightest sound outside the background cacophony of the night.
Just as I made it to the water’s edge, I was shocked to see a large bowfin swim backwards, undulating its fins as it crept out of my light. Near the shore, in a cluster of sticks, I could see the small sunfish it had been hunting. I was after them, too, thinking they might be banded sunfish — a tiny, mostly nocturnal denizen of the swamps.
Unwinding the line from my tenkara rod, I crept forward and suddenly felt the ground give out below. My arm hit the dank water and I flailed around with an appropriate amount of drama as I realized my right leg was now thigh-deep in thick mud. The release of trapped gases made me about as nauseous as those videos showing how fast food is made, but I was unable to change the channel.
I pried myself free with absolutely no grace. The fish was gone; I’d just rung the dinner bell for all area gators, but I wasn’t about to climb into my car like this. Fortunately, this swamp was threaded with a flowing stream that had a firm, sandy bottom once you got past the sucking mud.
I rinsed in the darkness, removing my shorts and rinsing them as best as I could. I removed the undies, too, rinsing them, and not putting them back on as I imagined explaining to someone “yeah, I fell into a swamp,” when they saw me doing laundry, unbelieving.
Fully commando, wet and smelling of swamp, I decided to call it a night. Figuring I could avoid the snakes and spiders, I stayed in the shallow creek, watching for but seeing no gators.
As I climbed out of the creek at the bridge crossing, I stepped from the sand to what I thought was a rock but turned out to be a dried patch of mud. This time, I was immobilized just above the knee, but I was forced to wash and commit public indecency once more.
The ride to my motel an hour away was unpleasant. Even though I’d left the swamp, it had left me swampy from the waist down. A shower and dry boxers never felt so good as they did that night.
