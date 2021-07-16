I taught middle school English for two years before moving to the high school business classroom, but I was able to read a lot of writing in two years’ time, and it stayed with me despite the fact that my first seventh grade class just graduated high school.
I noticed a few common habits shared by my young writers.
Of course, many failed to capitalize anything. I blame autocorrect on cell phones for this, as kids don’t have to use Caps Lock or Shift on a phone. When they type ‘john’ into their phone, it is automatically corrected to ‘John,’ so they don’t get into the habit of doing this piece of the writing process themselves. It’s a frustrating reality that on a cell phone, ‘jaden’ becomes ‘Jaden’ and ‘klamath falls’ becomes ‘Klamath Falls’ and ‘luke ovgard’ becomes ‘Legend’ while these errors stay uncorrected on a computer, but I’ve learned to cope.
Other common errors included bland, overused adjectives like ‘good’ and ‘bad’ instead of superior synonyms, confusing colons and semicolons and forgetting the Oxford comma (not allowed in AP Style, mind you).
But one of my biggest pet peeves was the liberal and incorrect usage of … the ellipsis.
Left out
As a professional storyteller, I take some license with my usage of the ellipsis, but even I know when to quit. That said, if used properly, the ellipsis can be one of the most … effective tools at a writer’s disposal.
It’s purpose is, according to the Google Dictionary, to indicate: “the omission from speech or writing of a word or words that are superfluous or able to be understood from contextual clues.”
Details
So instead of telling an unnecessary detail of a story that is completely — or at least mostly — irrelevant to the average reader, you can use an ellipsis. As I write, I occasionally share gear details, but rarely do I list the exact rod, reel, line, leader, swivel, hook, weight, lure and bait.
Option No. 1: I was using a GoTure Seeker 18-foot telescoping tenkara rod, a 4-foot length of 6-pound Seaguar fluorocarbon terminating in a fly loop with a snelled Owner Smallest micro hook baited with a fleck of red worm and weighed down with a single, 1/16-ounce split shot to catch the dusky darter in the wan light of my headlamp.
Option No. 2: Using my standard tenkara setup … I was able to catch a dusky darter in the wan light of my headlamp.
I know which one I prefer.
Implications
In addition to leaving out details, you can also wield an ellipsis as a means to suggest or imply to your reader what happened in between the lines. Err, in between the dots.
This can help a writer avoid writing something offensive, embarrassing, explicit or maybe entertaining that they don’t want to write in so many words.
Option No. 1: As I drove through the Texas hill country and its seemingly endless private land, the heat exhaustion finally got to me, and I was forced to pull over, hide under an overpass bridge and suffer violent diarrhea all over the concrete base of the bridge as sweat beaded on my face and blurred my vision.
Option No. 2: The lack of public land in the Texas hill country, paired with heat exhaustion made an overpass bridge the best way to … lessen my stomach problems with some semblance of dignity, albeit slight.
Again, easy choice.
Truncating
Not every story is worth telling in full and few are worth telling more than once. The mundane isn’t limited to running errands; it can exist in fishing, too. Fishing Arizona, New Mexico, west Texas and Oklahoma during the monsoon season lacks variety. I’ve spent weeks doing this over the years but written just one or two columns about these experiences.
If I haven’t fully conveyed the monotony of what fishing the southwest outside of the peak dry season involves, let me illustrate with an ellipsis.
An ellipsis could help me avoid making a long and painful list: driving to the next culvert or overpass, slipping down the muddy bank to a chocolate river Augustus Gloop would positively drown himself in, wet-wading upstream barefoot over the curated sand as I looked for my quarry unsuccessfully, instead finding only carp, catfish and red shiners.
That’s a lot.
No, a better route would be something along the lines of “Fishing the American southwest in the monsoon season is an intersection of mundane and repetitive, involving road crossings, mud, no visibility … and almost no species variety.”
Odds and endings
There are certainly other uses for the ellipsis, such as to indicate a passage of time, like an uneventful sleep cycle, but you can also use it to take the reader from one night to the next, bypassing the day entirely. This is called a “solar ellipsis” because it misses the whole day.
Terrible joke, indeed. However, an ellipsis works as a great indicator of a punchline, sort of like a written “Wait for it…” but without the three words preceding the three dots.
Of all the problems I saw in middle school writing, the one that most irritated me was the open ending, a story or paper ending with an ellipsis.
It’s overdone and definitely shouldn’t become a habit, but the ellipsis can also be used to end writing with a note of wistfulness, ominous overtone or simply as a way for the reader to know a story isn’t over unless they want it to be…
See? Tacky.
If you plan to end a sentence (or more dramatically, still, an entire story) with an ellipsis, you can only get away with a “They lived happily ever after…” or “Only time will tell…” now and then. You can’t be cliche, and you can’t overuse it. Overuse it, and it loses its might.
Unfortunately, in a world of infotainment, writing conventions are left by the wayside in favor of the best clickbait. The writers are partially to blame here, but we write for our respective audiences, so if people keep choosing … cheaper writing to ingest, the quality of the writing available will decline, and a new generation of writers will become increasingly … accustomed to cutting out the relevant and replacing it with those three … little … dots …
— Sign up for every single CaughtOvgard column at www.patreon.com/CaughtOvgard. Read more for free at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com. Thank you for your continued support of local journalism.