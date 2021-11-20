My mom always told me I was born 30.
If that’s true, my hairline is doing remarkably well for a 61-year-old, but perhaps it explains why I get up to pee so often during the night. Hmm … not important.
Actually important is one of my family’s favorite home videos. The clearly dated scene shows Young Luke sitting in front of the bolster, arranging something on its surface out of view of the camera. Into frame walks my younger brother, Jake. Without delay, Jake begins scattering the assortment of papers I was apparently “playing” with. Jake was maybe two or three at the time, and as I realize what he’s doing, I begin to voice my displeasure with a whiny timbre that I mostly aged out of. Seconds later, I can be heard complaining to my mom “He messed up my business papers!” Dad keeps the camera on Jake for what, in retrospect, is the comedic climax. Jake turns and stares at the camera with a devious half smile.
Business papers. SMH.
I have no recollection of what I was playing, but I do know that not much changed as I grew older.
My first job that gave me an actual paycheck was refereeing soccer, which Jake and I did together. I brought in about $500 over the course of the season, which might as well have been $50,000. At 12 years old, there were any number of things I could’ve bought after that 2002 soccer season. My friends likely would’ve bought clothes, one of the newfangled iPods, video games, a new ball or bat or helmet or loads of snacks and treats. I don’t know what Jake bought. I do remember what I bought, though. It’s more what you’d expect from a suburban mom than a seventh grader; I spent my money on a FoodSaver vacuum packer. It cost me about half of my first paycheck. Yeah, that’s what kind of kid I was.
Best of all, it still works to this day, hundreds of pounds of fish and nearly 20 years later.
Like that FoodSaver, I quickly learned that I had the rare ability to suck the air out of a room at 13-going-on-30. I always had a good sense of humor, but if I wasn’t a killjoy full-time, I at least moonlighted.
Young Luke was responsible. Young Luke was mature. Young Luke could be counted on to handle the fundraising for class endeavors, to always have tissues or allergy medicine or Tylenol close at hand, to reassure parents of the lack of criminal activity or general delinquency at any party where he was present — that is, if Young Luke wasn’t talking to the parents at said party. But honestly, as I’ve aged, I realize Young Luke missed out on his childhood in many ways because he was never really a kid.
Risk
Today, I live a rich life punctuated by new experiences. Travel, fishing, dining out, cooking, reading and dating regularly but unsuccessfully all serve as testaments to my love of the untamed and untested.I’m not alone in this, either.
Millennials aren’t the first generation to chase new experiences with almost religious fervor, but they certainly are the first to share those experiences so ubiquitously. Everywhere you look is another video series or podcast or social media influencer sharing his or her passion with the world. It’s awesome for those who love to consume this content, but it’s also a bit dangerous. My generation grew up at a time when the world changed faster and more radically in 20 years than at any other time in history, and it has shaped us into a unique subculture.
Among other things, this rapid immersion into the global and the digital left many desensitized to the value of the very experiences we record and curate for a virtual audience on the regular.
I don’t think I ever would’ve wistfully doubted the paths I took in life or felt a sense of loss for this experience or that if I’d never known it existed. I’m not saying ignorance is bliss and something to aspire to, but we were given so much unfiltered information so quickly that I think it’s left those like me, who were born 30, in this weird introspective rut that the average person might not have until they are much much older.
Honestly, the Internet has been far more boon than bane, and we now have the collective of human knowledge and experience at our fingertips, but that’s what makes it so overwhelming. The Internet has the potential to be a panacea for all problems and difficulties it doesn’t itself create, but it also has the ability to leave us listless and overwhelmed.
Something I wish I could’ve told Young Luke so many years ago is that you don’t need to always make the most prudent, well-reasoned choice to be successful and happy. Sometimes, action beats calculation. It’s okay to spend your money and time on something that isn’t wholly practical. Who knows? Maybe someday you’ll even have a platform to write about that frivolity.
