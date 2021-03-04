My Audible subscription renews next week, and I’m thrilled!
In 2020, I only read a single paper book, Matthew Miller’s apropos “Fishing Through the Apocalypse: An Angler’s Adventures in the 21st Century”, which definitely resonated with me, but I had to stop everything and read it. Audiobooks are just so much more convenient.
One book is nothing to the avid reader, but don’t fret; I finished 75 audiobooks last year — breaking my own record by more than 20.
Productivity
The Coronapocalypse began a year ago, and as I began pouring all of my suddenly freed-up time into fishing and home improvement projects, you can bet I had a headphone in at least one ear all day. I finished almost a book a day in that first week after schools stopped cold and sent us teachers home. It was a few weeks before the logistics caught up with reality, and the first few weeks of “funemployment” were nice. I figured we’d be back to normal by April, so I relished the extended spring break.
Eventually, the novelty wore off, and I got bored — especially since I wasn’t allowed to travel. Fishing is great in the late spring, but chasing the same trout I grew up on is not the challenge it once was. Still one of my favorite pastimes, but certainly more rote now. So I stimulated my intellect with books as my body carried out what has become automatic.
I went through five total pairs of ill-fitting, cheap wireless earphones last year, losing most to the water before my brother, Jake, gave me AirPods for Christmas. They still don’t fit my misshapen ears well, but they are superior to the cheaper ones, and they keep me productive.
Top picks
Productivity is relative, and so is the art of the story.
The best books speak to your static mood. A book you loved on Monday may lose its flavor on Saturday.
So while a fantastical piece of edge-of-your-seat fiction is great during a high-octane fishing trip, an autobiography might better serve the mood of a lazy afternoon of painting or yard work or laundry where attention to minutiae keeps your mind focused.
I’m no Oprah, so picking my favorite books every year is a struggle, but I do it anyways, in hopes someone will listen — not to me, but to one of these great audiobooks.
It was really hard to break down my faves, but I made that sacrifice for you, dear reader.
I’ll start with the book, “The Big Year” by Mark Obmascik. I’d twice watched the movie following three men competing to see the most birds in a single year, a feat called a “big year” in the birding world. I watched it early in 2020 and then read the book, motivating me to try to do the same thing in the fishing world: catch the most species of fish in one year. Whether I accomplished it or not is a story for another day, but this book is one for tomorrow.
I’m not new to the alternate history genre, but my favorite book this year was actually a gift from a friend, Bob Zanengo, who told me to read “The Pillars of the Earth” by Ken Follett. It starts out slow but follows the life of a handful of Englishmen during the Dark Ages as they work to build a cathedral.
I chose to read Trevor Noah’s autobiography, “Born a Crime” to try and better understand someone I don’t often agree with politically and because I’ve always been fascinated with the nation of South Africa. It was eye-opening, and follows Noah’s upbringing in a mid- and post-Apartheid country. Fantastic read.
Ask me my least-favorite genre, and I will answer “fantasy” without missing a beat. Fortunately, I’d read some science fiction by author Brandon Sanderson that made me give the “Mistborn Trilogy” a chance, and I’m so glad I did. Equal parts political thriller and romance, it’s also not a traditional fantasy novel and therefore palatable — at least for me. It has more twists than a yoga studio, and I highly recommend it. These might have been my fave books of the year.
William Strauss and Neil Howe wrote “The Fourth Turning,” and I read it upon the suggestion of my friend, Bill Lindsey. It’s basically a predictive sociological model based on past experience. It was published in 1996 and foretold a shocking number of subsequent events, including the collapse of the world from a COVID-like event.
I read more science fiction than any other genre, so rare is the trope I haven’t seen. Paul Tassi’s “Earthborn Trilogy” is a great premise. There are too-many spoilers for me to tell you what it’s about, but if you like “Star Wars”, you’ll like the intergalactic marriage of politics and war.
Perhaps my fave book of the year was recommended to me by my cousin, Ben Taucher. That would be Claire North’s “The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August,” which follows the life of a man who dies and is reborn at the same time with the memories from his previous lives and a chance to do things differently.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann is one of about six books on this list that Hollywood is working with right now, and for good reason. It chronicles the members of the Osage tribe during the height of the oil boom, when this subset of Native Americans was the wealthiest group of people, per capita, in the world and how they were systematically murdered for their money.
Moving from Oklahoma to Texas, we have Cormack McCarthy’s “The Border Trilogy” is a gripping narrative that follows a boy trying to recover his stolen horse in the American southwest and northern Mexico about a century ago. Westerns aren’t my favorite, but I loved these books.
Life is too short to tread water and sit idle, so next time you’re bored out of your mind quarantined by the weather or the Health Department, switch on an audiobook. All you need is headphones or the speakers of your car and a fertile mind.
If you find one you like, please share. I’m always looking for my next listen.
To entice you, what if I offered them for free? For online readers who don’t have Audible and want to sign up, click here. You’ll get two free audiobooks, and so will I. For print readers, send me an email, and I’ll share the promo code with you.
