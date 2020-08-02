On July 20, Natalie Carlson, her two sons and the family dog were involved in a head on collision on Highway 97. The driver of the other vehicle was travelling north in a southbound lane. I understand he later passed away from a heart attack at the hospital. Both vehicles were totaled.
The Klamath Falls first responders arrived on the scene quickly. After assessing the situation, they used the Jaws of Life to open up the vehicle and extract the survivors. Miraculously, the children and dog had no serious injuries. Natalie was not as fortunate, with severe injuries to both legs, feet, ribs and lung.
The Klamath Falls first responders expertly treated her on site, stabilized her for transport, and got her quickly to Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Sky Lakes Medical Center doctors, nurses and teams provided exceptional care and surgery for her in Klamath Falls. On July 26, a medical transport plane flew Natalie to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles County where she and her boys reside. After two more surgeries in three days, and with two more expected next week, Natalie’s spirits are high and her family is cautiously optimistic about her long-term recovery, which doctors expect to take 9-12 months.
I want to take this opportunity to express the sincerest thanks from Natalie, her two boys, myself and my extended family, to the entire Klamath Falls Fire Department, the Oregon State Police, Officers Mackenzie Moore, Trooper Ryan Niehaus, Laurie and staff, and the teams at Sky Lakes Medical Center for their fantastic professionalism in everything they did to take care of Natalie, her boys and their dog.
The care provided at the scene was outstanding and the open communication in the days that followed was refreshing and immensely helpful. Klamath Falls has my admiration as a community.
It is a miracle that anyone survived this accident and simply mind-boggling that the children and dog were unhurt. Getting everyone quickly out of the vehicle and over to the hospital almost certainly saved Natalie’s life, while also significantly reducing the trauma faced by her two sons. Without the timely help of the Klamath Falls first responders, we can only imagine a much worse outcome for all involved.
— Kathy Giraldo Carlson, cousin of Natalie Carlson.