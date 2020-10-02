The residents of Chiloquin’s Rainbow Park, Pine Ridge Estates and Woodland Park Estates would really like to express our deepest gratitude and heartfelt cheers for the heroic efforts of all the many agencies and community volunteers who worked together to stop the Two Four Two Fire at our gates — or doorsteps, as it were.
As we had front-row seats to witness all the action, we would like to make special mention of all the many efforts above and beyond that contributed to the success of the mission by our local heroes.
Agencies leaned heavily on each other’s strengths and resources: Chiloquin Volunteer Fire Department and Chiloquin U.S. Forest Service Fremont-Winema firefighters coordinated the immediate evacuation of campers in the area at Collier State Park and Williamson Campground and other dispersed campers there for the holiday weekend. Many were escorted out the back way, as the road to the highway was already in flames. Other fire departments and the Oregon Department of Forestry arrived to help defend the structures immediately threatened at Collier Logging Museum and the Spring Creek residential neighborhood, which was surrounded and leapt by the fire as it raced south along Highway 97, fully consuming the forest in its path.
Meanwhile, Oregon State Police and Klamath County Sheriffs rushed into action to personally deliver evacuation notifications to all the residents of Rainbow Park, Larkin Creek, Woodland Park, Old Korral, Highway 422 and Highway 62 residents and even Agency Lake Oregon Shores Unit 1 — all before midnight.
It became really evident to us residents that there was not an efficient emergency plan or system in place in our county, in this day of cell phones and computers, to enact in our rural area. This is something our community now needs to work on.
The sheriff’s officers were also diligent in patrolling our neighborhoods for the whole week as we were evacuated and in danger of robbery or looting. They made sure only legitimate residents were allowed in and only if necessary.
After that first hectic night as the fire roared right along the highway nearby, for two days we got to watch the big guns come out to fight the fire in the air attack, which involved not just helicopters from our endangered U.S. Forest Service helipad but also one or two VLATs (Very Large Air Tankers) and at least three SEATs (Single-Engine Air Tankers), which circled overhead in drops directly across the highway, all days until sunset. Helicopters drew from the Williamson River one mile away, jets pulled from Agency Lake and bombers dropped retardant.
Their low-flying skills were impressive. I got to watch from a vantage to the east and we could see the communication towers on Steiger Butte surrounded by fire for days, ugly black smoke rising from the area of houses on Hwy 422, vivid candles of tall trees crowning in the midst of the forest in broad daylight and the planes flying through to drop repeatedly on those targets.
We’d really like to thank our local firefighters and the Chiloquin Volunteer Fire Department who held the line at Highway 97 Wednesday night and evacuated Rainbow Park residents when the fire bore down on Rainbow Park as it fanned on all four fronts simultaneously.
We’d also like to thank the local contractors who volunteered with their dozers, cats, and logging equipment to help in both the fire fighting and the immediate recovery work.
We’d also like to thank the Red Cross and the Klamath Tribes at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino who made internet service and cell phone charging available free, who housed as many as possible at the Sleep Inn, allowed RVs in the parking lot and welcomed the Red Cross and information agencies to provide services there. Their graciousness and sincere helpfulness let us know we’re all one community and we’re all hurting together.
As Oregon slowly emerges from this unprecedented fire season through all our forests and communities, we celebrate our rural strengths and unity and we also pray for our neighbor communities and communities in California that are similarly hard-hit and ravaged by fires this year.
— Karen Bradley, treasurer on the Rainbow Park/Pine Ridge Estates road district, on behalf of numerous residents of Rainbow Park and Pine Ridge Estates.