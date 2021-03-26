As a lifelong resident of Klamath Falls, I have observed the Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) evolve from a vacated military base in Plum Valley on Old Fort Road to a nationally recognized university with campuses in Klamath Falls, and Wilsonville.
Since the early 2000s I have been privileged to serve on the Oregon Tech Foundation Board of Directors, where I currently serve as the chair of the scholarship committee.
Serving in this role has allowed me to observe the university firsthand. For the 2020-2021 academic year the foundation considered 1,172 scholarship applications and awarded $894,707 to 326 deserving Oregon Tech students.
What impresses me most about Oregon Tech is the quality of its students. Its current enrollment is 5,325 students, with a ratio of 49% males to 51% females. 78% are Oregonians, the student to faculty ratio is 15:1, and the average class size is 17.
Oregon Tech graduates are highly skilled professionals in the fields of engineering, health care, business, technology, information technology, communications, and applied sciences.
97.5% of Oregon Tech graduates are either enrolled in graduate school or are employed within six months of graduation. Their median starting salary, among those who reported, is $60,000 — which I understand is one of the highest, if not the highest, starting salary rate for any Oregon Public School.
Oregon Tech is an asset to our community and the state of Oregon. Its graduates are a tremendous asset to the Pacific Northwest, and the nation as a whole.
Because of this, Oregon Tech was ranked #2 in the rankings of top public regional (West) college in 2019 by U.S. News and World Report. Recently I learned it has been named best in Oregon for “Most affordable with best outcome college” by 24/7 Wall Street.
As an advocate and supporter of Oregon Tech, both with time and money, I was both saddened and disappointed when I read in the March 17 Herald & News that the faculty senate voted to recommend that President Nagi Naganathan resign.
I personally believe that this was not only ill-advised, but poor timing.
At a time when the college-age population is declining, many in the higher education sector are facing serious financial challenges. Enrollment declines coupled with cost increase and unpredictable budgets are serious variables to be considered and contended.
While writing this I began to ponder Oregon Tech’s achievements during the past four years.
While Dr. Nagi may not have been personally responsible for all of them, these were accomplished under his leadership: Increasing enrollment 11.5 percent, from 4,786 to 5,325; $3,070,030 scholarships awarded; a record enrollment of first-year students in 2019; either raised the money or oversaw the completion of $94 million in capital improvements; kicked off a multi-million dollar campaign with Olympians Dan O’Brien and Ashton Eaton to improve track and field facilities at Oregon Tech; championed the creation of Oregon Tech’s first doctoral program, the Doctor of Physical Therapy degree (DPT); established educational partnerships with local high schools, Klamath Community College, and Kingsley Field; established a new Oregon Tech industrial council with industry; created the first Oregon Tech think tank with 18 executives from several industries; created a new executive position to oversee the university’s diversity, inclusion and cultural engagement programs.
I personally know Dr. Nagi and respect him not only as a friend, but perhaps more importantly for the role he has played guiding Oregon Tech during the pandemic and for his accomplishments as president of Oregon Tech.
After several decades of growth, the higher education sector faces serious challenges in these upcoming years. Perhaps at no time in its recent history has Oregon Tech needed strong leadership from the Board of Trustees, the president, the administration and its faculty.
I also personally know members of the faculty. They are good people and have played an important role in the development Oregon Tech, both past, and present. They are to be commended for the outstanding job they have done in preparing Oregon Tech students for life.
However, I think they are overstepping their authority if they think they should run the university. I love our community and today I feel deeply troubled for Oregon Tech and its future.
After listening to both sides, I am steadfast in my support of Nagi G. Naganathan. I believe that he has not only the administrative experience but, more importantly, the visionary leadership that will move Oregon Tech through and beyond today’s challenges. I believe that Oregon Tech has a bright future as a world-class polytechnic university and I will continue to support Oregon Tech.
— Don Boyd is a member of the Board of Directors for the Oregon Tech Foundation.