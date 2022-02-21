On June 21, 1788, the United States Constitution was ratified. Since then, Americans have wondered what it means to be a good American. I believe that to be a good American, we first must know what makes America good. What makes a good American different from a good Frenchman or a good Russian? What makes America unique is our tolerance of viewpoint, the strength of our communities, and the courage we have shown in defending our freedoms.
A good American must be tolerant of different points of view. The Pilgrims and other colonists sailed to North America to practice their religion, since the countries they came from didn’t offer religious freedom. Freedom of religion led to freedom of thought and opinion in America. George Washington, in a 1790 letter to a Jewish synagogue, told them that anyone in the country would be respected: “Everyone shall sit in safety under his own vine, and there shall be none to make him afraid.” If we stop respecting our differences, we lose the thing that makes America special.
A good American builds and supports their community, and doesn’t rely on others to do it for him. In the early 1800s, French philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville visited America. De Tocqueville observed that “Americans of all ages, all conditions, and all dispositions, they constantly form associations with one another.” He saw that the Americans formed associations with each other, rather than only with the government or the church. Americans made private hospitals, built inns for travelers, and created charities to help each other, out of their own choice.
Finally, a good American shows courage. As the poet Charles M. Province wrote, “It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us the freedom of speech.” We don’t owe our rights to the people who exercise them, we owe them to the Americans who showed the courage to fight for them. The Founding Fathers pledged “our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor” to the American Revolution. Many of the founding fathers lost everything, including their lives. A good American today must show the same courage to protect our rights and freedoms.
— Tommy Biggs, 12, of Klamath Falls, placed second in Oregon with this essay, which was written for the nationwide Veterans of Foreign Wars "Patriot's Pen" contest. Biggs won the local and district contest while fellow Klamath Falls student Jake Ogao finished second.